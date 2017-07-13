On the front lines with Iraqi forces fighting ISIS in Mosul

More
ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell reports on the soldiers and civilians in the Iraqi city who have paid a terrible price for this war.
9:52 | 07/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for On the front lines with Iraqi forces fighting ISIS in Mosul

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48606058,"title":"On the front lines with Iraqi forces fighting ISIS in Mosul","duration":"9:52","description":"ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell reports on the soldiers and civilians in the Iraqi city who have paid a terrible price for this war. ","url":"/Nightline/video/front-lines-iraqi-forces-fighting-isis-mosul-48606058","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.