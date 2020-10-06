Transcript for As George Floyd is laid to rest, friends recall his childhood in Houston

Throughout history, there have been hymns to heartache. Today, much of the nation hummed along with those who loved and knew George Floyd best. he'll take care of you For nearly four hours, service steeped in the southern African-American church tradition, sorrow and celebration mixed. We thank you for the life of George Floyd, oh, god, that at a moment when he called out for his mama, we believe that the ears of mamas across this nation reared up. Sermons. We honor him today, because when he took his last breath the rest of us will now be Abe to breathe. Song. But I know Videos. Art. All this for George Floyd, a man who for many became the newest martyr in America's oldest battle. God took an ordinary brother. From the housing projects, they rejected him for jobs. They rejected him for positions. They rejected him to play certain teams. God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that's gonna change the whole wide world. Change the world? Perhaps. Change a family, most certainly. I just want to say that I'm going to miss my brother a whole lot. I thank god for giving me my own personal Superman. God bless you all. Hello, my name is Brooke Williams, George Floyd's niece. As long as I'm breathing, justice will be served. America T is time for a change. Even if it means more protests. No justice, no peace! His life mattered. All our lives matter. Black lives matter. His death will not be in vain. What's his name? George Floyd! What seems so different this time, the world mourns with them. Hands up, don't shoot. But in cities large and small across America, the angry edge of hope has also been in full bloom. That officer's knee to a defenseless man's neck. In eight minutes and 46 minutes, a metaphor, too many have faced for centuries. In 15 days, Floyd's death has already sparked change. Federal legislation introduced to reform police tactics. New York City and Los Angeles committing to divert funds from police to diversity programs and the removal of confederate relics. How George Floyd died tells one painful story of America. Where he lived most of his life tells another. Houston's third ward, mostly black, mostly poor. The ills of urban life and poverty don't simply live here, but have been allowed to fester for generations. Over 30% are below the poverty line. This soil so often quicksand for dreams. Right here in the heart of third ward, just blocks from where George Floyd grew up, went to high school, ran around with his friends. The street that ran in front of the park was named after a confederate general, and it wasn't changed to emancipation until two years ago. Reporter: Simmons went to high school with Floyd. What does life in the third ward mean? It means pride. We were given everything at the bottom of the barrel, but as far as our hearts, we got hearts of we want what's good for each other, we just haven't been taught how to obtain it. Reporter: Floyd now another black man she's seen die. We lose all of our men out here that really stand up for something. And we've got the younger generation of men that are lost, you know, that don't know how to lead a home, all being raised by women, and women cannot teach a man how to be a man, I don't care how hard of a woman she is. Reporter: What was it like growing up in the time you grew up here? Well, his mom, if you lived around here, we all knew her. Reporter: You smile when you say her name. I do, because she was loved. She was loved. She took anybody that needed somewhere to sleep, whatever she might be feeding her family that day, if she had enough, you could eat there, too. Floyd, when I say they had little, very little, but they a bunch of love in that house. Reporter: What word would you describe George Floyd? Enormous. He was a person that filled the room with love. His eyes showed the peace within him, even though we all made mistakes. Hey, what's going on? Reporter: Her own story is familiar. Four years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, now college educated, professional woman. In the third ward, making mistakes are critical, critical to your life and to your freedom. Reporter: Floyd left Houston for Minneapolis, Minnesota, searching for better opportunities, a better life and a new walk in his journey of That was his second chance, to make a better leave for his self when he came here. And he was heading' that way. Reporter: Theresa Scott and her fiance were Floyd's roommates, close friends. More like family. You know, he'd call her tee tee, call me Al Al. We had a good relationship. I called him my gentle giant. Reporter: The couple says what happened to Floyd is something he feared. He always would say, tee, he said I don't mess with the police. He said I do whatever they want me to do, he said, because they looking to kill a big brother like me. And he was right! And they did! They did! Reporter: Reform is coming to the Minneapolis police department. And the four former officers involved are all charged. But for Alvin, there's nothing to celebrate. I just wanted him to have some justice. I just feel it's just so, so unfair. So unfair that they're out here, and they're able to have a breath and a life, and his life is gone. And he had to give his life for us to have justice in a different way. Reporter: Last night at jack Yates high school, a candle light vigil to honor the alumnus of 1993. Dressed in the school's colors, crimson and gold. His childhood buddies called him his middle name. Others called him big Floyd. I know we're all men here, but raise your hand if you shed a tear after you saw that video? Absolutely. Reporter: Besides the fact that you knew him and he's your boy, you grew up together, what was different about this video? This the difference. We haven't seen anybody actually get killed on live TV. Nobody actually seen footage of a man begging for his life while he's already subdued. He's under control. That's why it shocked the world. Reporter: But will the world change this time? His friends wonder. We got to understand that this is not a sprint but a marathon. Once the lights and cameras are gone, once the protest dies off, we still got to keep that energy going, because the system is fed up to wait us out. But we in it for the long haul. I'm not going to say all white Americans are prejudice and racist, but for now they're listening, but how long will you listen is what we need to ask. Reporter: Tonight, as George Floyd rests for eternity, friends and family and people abroad believe that it is thus, the future will be different. The rear view mirror is very small in your car, but the windshield is very big. So you look in the rear view mirror for a brief moment to give you a visual of what's behind you. But you always look forward, always look ahead. Reporter: I think I just heard a sermon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.