George Floyd memorial follows calls to defund police as protests enter third week More Thousands came to Floyd’s hometown of Houston to pay respects. "Nightline" speaks to Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, where the city council has voted to dismantle its police department. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for George Floyd memorial follows calls to defund police as protests enter third week This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. New push to defund police The city council in Minneapolis is announcing the intent to dismantle the city's police force. ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi reports. Now Playing: New push to defund police

Now Playing: COVID-19 may have been present in China as early as last fall, study suggests

Now Playing: Family mourns Breonna Taylor on what would’ve been her 27th birthday

Now Playing: How moms are talking to their kids about race in the US and what they are learning

Now Playing: Keeping the faith, dealing with grief and taking action after George Floyd's death

Now Playing: April 29th, 1992 - Freedom for the four white policemen, videotaped as they beat King

Now Playing: Ahmaud Arbery had been hit by a truck, called racial slur before death

Now Playing: George Floyd is the latest in a history of police-involved deaths in Minnesota

Now Playing: Trayvon Martin Case: Widespread Outrage

Now Playing: Black Lives Matter founder, DC educator on George Floyd arrests, impact of protests

Now Playing: George Floyd's family reacts to charges against all 4 officers involved in his death

Now Playing: Living, reporting and being black in America

Now Playing: Friends reflect on George Floyd's life in Houston as protests in the city continue

Now Playing: Why a police chief joined forces with Black Lives Matter at George Floyd protest

Now Playing: Trump addresses US amid protests, George Floyd's brother reflects on his life

Now Playing: Former officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck charged with murder, protests spread

Now Playing: A history of civil unrest in the US: Frustrations over injustice, slow pace of change

Now Playing: More than 100,000 lives lost to COVID-19, loved ones share their stories

Now Playing: Protests erupt in violence after George Floyd’s killing Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:51","description":"Thousands came to Floyd’s hometown of Houston to pay respects. \"Nightline\" speaks to Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, where the city council has voted to dismantle its police department.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71146501","title":"George Floyd memorial follows calls to defund police as protests enter third week","url":"/Nightline/video/george-floyd-memorial-calls-defund-police-protests-enter-71146501"}