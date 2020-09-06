George Floyd memorial follows calls to defund police as protests enter third week

Thousands came to Floyd’s hometown of Houston to pay respects. "Nightline" speaks to Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, where the city council has voted to dismantle its police department.
8:51 | 06/09/20

