Transcript for How George Floyd’s death in police custody led to a racial reckoning across the US

Tonight, a look back at the highs and lows that define 2020. The deep-rooted stain of racism in America reaching a turning point this year. This as two more police officers involved in the shooting death of breonna Taylor are now set to be fired. A small victory for family and friends of the 26-year-old emt. Her death and countless moments of racial unrest shaking this country to its core. What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! America's got the greatest brochure in the world. Reporter: A nation found on the belief that all men are created equal. We are a nation of high-minded ideals. That's what we've all been sold. No justice no peace! Reporter: This year, a nation came to the realization many are still fighting for that promise. The reckoning that has been long overdue has finally come to bear in American society. Reporter: That reckoning first awakened in February with the viral video of ahmaud arbery in Georgia, accosted while jogging by a white father and son, then shot dead in the street. Then breonna Taylor, asleep with her boyfriend, later killed in a surprise police raid inside her Louisville apartment. What is this about? We're both just workers. Often there's not a public outcry if there's not a viral video. Reporter: In a video so shocking we won't show it, George Floyd yelling "I can't breathe" more than 20 times under the knee of officer Derek chauvin in Minneapolis. The man ain't moving, bro! He wasn't resisting, he was being restrained. There was video of this incident. There was no way somebody could say he somehow deserved it. I can't breathe! Reporter: Disturbing nine-minute video opened Pandora's box, unleashing the behind footage highlighting a centuries-old issue. Justice for Ahmad! Say her name! Say his name! George Floyd! Reporter: Many comparing this year's grassroots groundswell to the beginning of the civil rights movement inspired by the lynching of a black teenager in Emmett till, whose disfigured image was circulated around the The same way Emmett till sparked a movement, George Floyd is sparking a move Black lives matter! I remember 2014, we would say black lives matter, all the pushback we would receive. People would call us terrorists. Reporter: But this time, protests spread to all 50 states, cities big and small, making it the biggest movement in U.S. History. Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Reporter: Those chants reverberating around the world. There's black folk there, white folk there, brown folk there, cis and trans folk there, queer folk there. Reporter: The calls for equality expanding beyond race, marching for civil rights of all marginalized people. We are constantly in a civil rights people. This year we had the highest year on record of deaths of transgender people in the united States. What's happening now is, I feel, an extension of what's going on in the '50s and '60s and even the early '70s. Reporter: Protests also surfacing in the world of professional sports. Athletes in basketball, soccer, baseball, putting games on hold in the name of justice. We are scared, as black people in America. Reporter: Even our own black correspondents here at ABC news open up about covering the story that hits too close to home. You know, this is really difficult. I am seeing an image of me, a black ma being killed on camera. It's hard to not think of yourself. Reporter: Peaceful demonstrations overshadowed by an eruption of violence, setting the stage for a summer of unrest. Protesters clashing with police after curfew. Looters taking advantage of the chaos. Precincts like this one in Minneapolis up in flames. Videotaping -- There's something on fire, a firecracker -- Reporter: Outside of CNN headquarters in Atlanta. We cannot allow the rioting, the looting, the arson to continue in so many American Until we rid this nation of systemic injustice, those outrages will persist and the protests against them will continue to occur. Reporter: President trump fanning the flames on Twitter, calling protesters thugs. Later warning, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. If these mayors and governors won't put a stop to it, the president would. He was aggressive. He sent these paramilitary militias through the departmt of homeland security up to places like Portland, Oregon, or Kenosha, Wisconsin. Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists -- Who would you like me to condemn? Proud boys. Stand back and stand by. The president sets the tone for the nation. The tone that he set was one of anger, racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. Fallout over the shocking video. Dozens of Buffalo police officers protesting the suspension of two colleagues seen shoving a 75-year-old Reporter: Pressure mounts for meaningful police reform. Many pushing to defund the police. Defunding is saying, let's take money out of this place and put it in that place. Let's defund the police and refund the community. The question becomes, who intervenes in the conflict, who responds to the harm? The police are the easiest, simplest, and laziest answer to those questions, not the best. Reporter: Major cities like Philadelphia, Portland, and Baltimore pledging to cut or reallocate funding to support other services in the community. Every police department right now is trying to figure out how do they reimagine what policing should be? Reporter: Chants quieting but signs the message is being heard. Confederate relics being relinquished as statues come down. NASCAR bans the confederate flag. The man who pushed for it? You can't force somebody to look at some perspective they don't want to, but you can encourage them. Reporter: Many corporations promising institutional changes by creating more diverse opportunity. The question now is, can we transform it from movement in the streets to movement in the suites? I think the jury's still out on that. Reporter: In a year of reckoning, a nation taking those tough steps towards bridging its divide. There is growth, and there is hope. We keep trudging forward because we believe ultimately that right will win out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.