Geri Halliwell-Horner kicks off a fantastical girl power adventure in new novel

The former Spice Girl talks with Eva Pilgrim about her new young adult novel "Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen."

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live