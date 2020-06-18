{"duration":"7:17","description":"New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach about the \"dramatic action\" he took to reduce the impact of the coronavirus in the U.S. epicenter and about his response to ongoing protests. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71315732","title":"Gov. Cuomo on his handling of COVID-19 over past 100 days","url":"/Nightline/video/gov-cuomo-handling-covid-19-past-100-days-71315732"}