Transcript for A grateful nation paying tributes

Reporter: A solemn, heartbreaking day at Dover air force base in Delaware. The fallen include 11 Marines, a Navy hospital corpsman, and an army soldier. All of them so young. The country pausing to mourn, to honor their sacrifice. Marine Lance corporal David Espinoza, just 20 years old. Marine sergeant Nicole gee, 23 years old. Days before her death she was featured in this photo, cradling an Afghan baby at the kabul airport, writing on Instagram, "I love my job." Marine staff sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover from Salt Lake at 31 the oldest. His father calling him one heck of a leader. Army staff sergeant Ryan Knauss, 23. Marine corporal hunter Lopez, 22. Marine Lance corporal Rylee Mccollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming was just weeks away from becoming a father. Marine Lance corporal Dylan Merola, 20. Marine Lance corporal Kareem nikoui, 20, from norco, California. His father saying he did not hesitate to be called to duty. Marine corporal daegan William Tyler page, 23. Marine sergeant johanny rosario Pichardo, 25. Marine corporal Humberto Sanchez, 22. Marine Lance corporal Jared Schmitz, 20. Navy corpsman Maxton soviak, 22, his father told a reporter that in the last facetime with their son his mother told him to be he said, "Don't worry, mom, my guys got me. They won't let anything happen to me." She now realizes that they all just went together. A grateful nation paying

