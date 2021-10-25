What happened at Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy that left at least 5 dead

An SUV plowed into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring dozens, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, is in custody and facing homicide charges, authorities said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live