'It shouldn't have happened,' says woman who was forced to marry at 11 years old

"I remember going to school at the time, in the fifth grade, and coming home and had to wash diapers out in the tub," said Sherry Johnson, who had her first child at 10 years old.
0:37 | 07/31/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'It shouldn't have happened,' says woman who was forced to marry at 11 years old
This is that -- year old girl. They got married. This is the dress that mom mom me. Mission happen. I think that it should be. I remember going to school. At the time in the fifth Currie. And coming home and had to wash diapers now in the tub.

