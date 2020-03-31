Transcript for Health care workers on frontlines of coronavirus fighting sickness themselves: Part 1

This protective gear that you see has to be worn for the entire day. We only get one for the entire day. Reporter: As the novel coronavirus plows its destructive path, doctors and nurses leading the battle but often feeling unarmed. I have nurses that call me on a daily basis to tell me that they're scared, to tell me they don't know what to do. We didn't sign up to cause harm. At this point we know that we're the ones that are going to take it into the community. Without the proper ppe -- Reporter: Tonight their voices a chorus of concern that the very people on the front lines are in danger. How many of my co-workers had to become severely ill and risk dying before the government really takes notice and gets us the proper ppe we need? Reporter: The growing toll rising among their ranks. A well-known neurosurgeon, an icu nurse in Miami among the casualties. All the patients in this room, all the feet that you see, they all have covid. And this is only one of the several rooms. Reporter: Some say for covid-19 in the U.S. This is ground zero. The situation right now is overwhelming. Reporter: Elmhurst hospital in queens, New York. Seeing as many as a dozen deaths in a 24-hour period from the primary care physicians like Dr. Luz aras are working to ease the crush of patients on hospitals like elmhurst. We have a big role because if we take care of the patients that are not too ill then the E.R. Doctors will have more time to take care of the sickest one. Reporter: Aras and her husband, Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, met in medical school in Puerto they've served this queens immigrant community for decades in their private practice. How dangerous is this virus for health care workers? It's terribly dangerous. I had a staff meeting with my three medical assistants, and it's -- it broke my heart. I tried to have a contingency plan of I reschedule seniors, I check the temperature at the entrance of the office. I saw two patients that were ill, and I felt I had no and I said, you know, this is not working. I don't have the gear to protect my staff or myself. Reporter: What started as a steady stream of cases in early March became a wave of sick patients cresting over this dense working-class corner of queens. Many of them depend of public transportation, and I think, this is my theory, that because they use the subway and the buses, you can never find an empty sidewalk. It's very crowded. And this virus is so contagious. Reporter: And in this case you feel defenseless in many ways. It's like fighting a monster with a water gun. Reporter: Dr. Aras believes that her husband's job, which included checking patients for strep throat, put him at risk and may have exposed him to the and as a former E.R. Doctor what made your husband finally say I'm going to the E.R.? He told me I don't feel I'm not breathing right. Reporter: It's been ten days since Dr. Gonzalez tested positive for covid-19. His wife had to leave him at the door of a Long Island hospital on the eve of what would have been a doubly special day, the couple's 38th anniversary and Dr. Gonzalez's 66th birthday. How are you doing, both physically and emotionally? I think physically I'm fine. I think emotionally the -- I'm trying to be strong. Reporter: And yet you've joined the ranks of the patient population, unable to visit your loved one in the hospital. That was so hard. I think that was -- that was the hardest thing. We're like -- we've been together for so many years. I'm so sorry. Hi. How are you doing? Reporter: With word of her his band's now stable condition Dr. Aras is focusing on her patients. Dry cough. Reporter: Teleconferencing day and night. Sore throat. Reporter: What's astonishing to me is your husband's in the hospital fighting for his life and you're seeing 100 patients a day. It's really a calling. You have to be selfless. In Puerto Rico we have a saying that once you sign up to be a soldier you have to March. For us as registered nurses we are compelled to help and to heal. Reporter: Bonnie Castillo is the executive director of national nurses united. She says the lack of personal protective equipment is forcing medical professionals to make choices they should never have to make. Decisions as to whether they can work in conditions where they themselves could become vectors in the spread of this virus and actually cause harm instead of healing. Hey, Mike. Hi. How are you? Reporter: Michael korodakis has been an icu nurse for 25 but these past few weeks he says have left emotional scars. I used to joke that you could only get PTSD if you have feelings. Even the most hardened practitioner, you know, everybody cries at work. It's just -- it's part of it now. Reporter: What triggers the People die alone now. And that's unusual. I had a 35-year-old patient die, you know, on me the other day with nothing significant as a medical history. This is a horrible, horrible disease. Reporter: And so tell me about that patient. He was my only patient for the first part of the 12-hour shift. Because he'd coded a couple of times during the day. Reporter: Coded meaning his heart had stopped? Right. The phone rang. It was his wife. And she said can we face-time with him? And I said absolutely. So I straightened up the room pi made sure he looked nice for the call. When the monitor started alarming. I looked up and his heart rate was dropping and his blood pressure was dropping. And within just a minute or two he was almost gone. So I just stopped what I was doing and I went with him and I talked to him. I said that his wife was thinking about him, that I'd just spoken to her. You know, and that his family loved him and missed him. And just tried to say the things that I thought I might want to hear if it was me. I just called her and let her know that he had passed away. And she still wanted to face-time with him. And then she handed the phone around and gave it to their son, 10 or 12-year-old boy. And that was hard. He just said -- he just said, "Papi, Papi, please don't leave me alone in this world." You know, that was it. Got him ready. And then I got two more patients from the E.R. The beds don't stay empty for very long with this. Reporter: It feels like combat. I guess walking into combat at least you know where the firing is coming from and you can shoot back. We walk into this without any weapons. You know? Reporter: And you don't know where the enemy is. Yeah. You know, luckily in this hospital we have -- we still have pretty good ppe, personal protective equipment. I have not once gone without an n95. But there are hospitals around the country that have run out. But the truth is once your doctors and nurses die you don't stand a chance. If we die you die.

