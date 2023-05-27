Hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter honored

Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the mass shooter at a Lunar New Year celebration earlier this year, has been working hard to reach his academic goals and help the community heal.

May 27, 2023

