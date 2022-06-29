“Hiplet,” a style of dance that mixes hip-hop and ballet, is defying genres

In Chicago, Homer Hans Bryant experiments with a genre-bending style called “hiplet,” a mix of hip-hop and ballet. For his dancers, it gives an opportunity to escape the rigidity of classical ballet.

