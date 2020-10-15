Transcript for Hoping for change in housing discrimination amid US racial reckoning: Part 2

Here we all are now, almost 30 years after Glen and John went undercover in St. Louis, Missouri. A new generation is taking to the streets as we wonder, has the country reached a turning point? Among those marching, John's youngest son, Gus, a junior at Mccallister college. I was shown my father's true colors segment when I was 8 or 9. I think seeing that laid a foundation for my thought carried forward. Reporter: Glen's oldest daughter, Elena, is married and teaching in the city where we filmed, St. Louis. She says she and her sisters are devoted to dad's family legacy. The same Glen brewer you saw on film is the same Glen brewer that raised his three daughters. He always taught us that there's this underlying sense of hope. You cannot give up the fight. Which is why I believe I became an educator. Reporter: Abine filed an official complaint with hud, and declined to reveal the appraiser's name while that is under review. Where do they think the fight begins? They are thinking about ways to make sure other people are not short changed. So I think there is a potential there for change, especially kind of on the policy side. The first thing is that there probably needs to be a lot more diversity in the appraisal business. Reporter: And hoping appraisers will ask questions of themselves during this process. Do you really understand how you're making the decision? They'll think to themselves, there's something I don't like about that person. I think that everywhere you go, you are making a million split-second decisions about everyone you see. There needs to be accountability and reform. This is about how we value people in this country. And we have got to change this, because everyone deserves a shot at the American dream. Reporter: But while we're waiting for the world to change, what will abine and Alex tell their 6-year-old son? When our son grows up and he's able to buy his own home, I really do hope and I do feel like things could be different. I think I'm just going to tell him my stories. I'm going to be transparent with him. Do you worry it will some way, maybe trim his sails, his adventure, his dreams? Every day. Every day I'm concerned about that. I feel as though he's a little boy who should be able to walk into a room, be who he is, be proud of that, and not shrink in any way. But at the same time, I don't want him to get the hard lesson in reality. That he may be treated differently. Reporter: And this from our testers. 30 years ago. My phone is never out of and I think one of the more powerful tools that we have is to get visual evidence of what's going on and what has happened. I think if I see it really to call it out, to question it, or to confront it. You know, it's not always easy to do. Reporter: Today, looking around, do you think something has changed? Do you think that it is a true tectonic change on this issue? I want to say that it is. I continue to be optimistic. I believe so. You have enough people who I believe have good hearts and good spirits, and they're also standing with African-Americans to say, enoh is enough. We are, as a country, better than that. And it's time to start living up to that promise. It's long pastime to start living up to that promise. Our thanks to Diane.

