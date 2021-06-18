24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' tells Lewinsky scandal from women's perspective

Monica Lewinsky, an executive producer on the new FX series, worked closely with the cast, featuring Clive Owen and Beanie Feldstein, in this retelling of her personal story.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live