Reporter: If these guys partying in the Bahamas makes you miss prepandemic jet-setting? Well, that's kind of the point. Three, two, one! Reporter: 12 influencers with a combined reach of more than 16 million followers. And this is their job. To bring you the highlight from the world's most exotic places. Taking a little private jet today. Right to your social feeds with the goal of getting you to book a trip of your very own. Stop, it's some dolphins! Reporter: Now as the pandemic reaches this new phase of reopenings and Americans debate when to take that first big trip, these influencers are like digital travel agents working to restart economies decimated by the lack of travelers. From inside the U.S. To paradise abroad. I think that we make a huge impact, as far as bringing tourism to all these places that need it. Especially after covid. Reporter: But with the pandemic still looming, questions about variants and mass mandates are the topics of discussion heading into the summer. Fully vaccinated people can contract covid. But I would like to emphasize that this is exceedingly rare. Reporter: And the debates about vaccine passports. Not to mention the inconsistent guidelines from destination to test nice, at center stage. It is confusing when the CDC comes out and says, for vaccinated Americans it's safe to travel, then the next week, the state department says, but there's 160 countries you shouldn't travel to. Reporter: While some are wary about traveling again, these influencers are hell-bent on getting tourists back to the streets and the industry back on its feet safely. Being part of this industry, it's my responsibility to show how you can travel safely, to bring it back, to travel again. Reporter: In the Bahamas, Jay rich is leading his latest excursion, a content creation trip for a group of influencers he manages. It's part of his brain child, "Project fomo." Working nonstop, we combine and create experiences and activities, not just your typical travel photo. Reporter: Jay helped pretty project fomo in the midst of the pandemic after he says the Maldives government reached out and said they needed help. It was a controversy whether to go out during covid. Maldives said they're hurting, fomo, can you bring up tourism? A government called you in order for "Project fomo" to begin? Yes, I link up with the tourism Ards, try to create viral videos. I have a particular way to do mine. After a few videos went viral with the help of other travel pages, it's the new modern way to write in tourism. Reporter: Creators like Jay essentially work in partnership with tourism boards locally and abroad, depending on the level of engagement, followers and likes they receive. A destination will xen assess the travel at certain levels or even pay them in order to post something like this. How much can someone like yourself actually stand to make on a trip like this? On a trip like this, you could probably make a few hundred thousand dollars. The more reach of the audience, depending on location, the more that you can actually make. If you tap into the government, it can get up there to the million-dollar mark. That's when it's really nice. Wait, you can make as much as $1 million on a trip like this? Yeah, you could. Yeah, very much so. Not only do we bring money back into the economy, but we made a little bit over $1 million. Influencers have a huge impact in getting people comfortable traveling. People want to see firsthand, this is where I go, this is where I show my test. Reading a government notice on a website of the rules is much different than seeing someone that you've followed for years go through the process themselves. Influencers often get a bad rap, but in these crazy times, people want to see firsthand experiences. And frankly, that's what influencers deliver. Do you think you guys showing up for a project fomo trip is actually helping economies get back on their feet? When you come out and you're able to show people so many things to do, so man eyeballs, all across social media platforms, it's better than any billboard, it's better than any advertisement possible. Reporter: The tourism industry is starting to see an uptick, but globally it took a $935 billion hit in the past One of the numbers I look at to see the travel rebound, the amount of passengers screened by last April, that number dropped as low as 80,000 people. That's down from 2019, which was about 2.6 million. When they stopped all flights, I was just thinking, well -- how is this going to turn out? Reporter: That obligation to the travel industry a big reason why influencer Anna leonoris made it a big point to get back on the road. Do you feel responsibility to help bring this industry back? I do, because I've seen the struggle from the hotel industry. And everyone from people in airlines that have lost their jobs -- I think that's exactly why I decided to be here. Because I thought it was important to show that there's a way to travel responsibly. And someone has to do it. Reporter: We followed her to Las Vegas, to the bellagio, for a trip sponsored by the city's tourism board. They want her Instagram account of 190k followers to help show it's safe to come back to sin city. Las Vegas is one of the hardest-hit American cities in the 2020, with over 42 million visitors a year prepandemic, they lost over $6 billion when forced to shut down. How do you make sure that you're not only keeping yourself safe when traveling but you're keeping your followers safe too? I think having that platform allows me to educate people on what's the reality, what not to be afraid of, how hotels are responsibly doing everything in their power to make sure that you are safe in your rooms, in the restaurants that you go to, transportation, everywhere. Reporter: Experts tell us that traveling domestically may actually be the right idea this summer. Probably still overall, domestic travel is going to be safer than international travel. We know that almost 40% of the U.S. Population now is fully vaccinated. Our case numbers are ticking down day by day. Far families, especially because a lot of kids can't get the vaccine right now, to be ultra safe, stay domestic, take that road trip, start planning that trip abroad next year. Reporter: Minnesota nurse Diane Schmidt, her first strip abroad since shutdown became a cautionary tale. We went for my daughter's senior trip, go to Mexico, relax on the beach. Were you nervous at all? I was nervous, but I also had some reassurance. Because I was fully vaccinated. And yet? What happened when you were on that trip and you actually first started to feel ill. It was about two days into the trip, sore throat. I developed a cough and sinus pressure. Two days before we were supposed to fly home, we had our scheduled covid tests. I'd had a low-grade fever and some pretty bad body aches throughout the night. Reporter: It's important to note, Diane says she was double vaccinated and had been for three months when she fell sick. When you get that call and somebody said, you have covid, no matter if you're home or in Mexico, it's still a shock. I was the only vaccinated person in our group of six that went, and ultimately the only one that tested positive. Reporter: As the numbers increase of those who have been vaccinated, experts are saying the debate over whether to introduce a vaccine passport is the next step in the world fully opening up. What we know right now here in the United States is that the federal government is not necessarily actively pursuing a domestic version of a vaccine passport. It may end up being the case that some countries eventually require some proof of vaccination against the covid to be able to come into their country. What's your biggest concern moving forward as Americans start to feel more and more comfortable traveling? The U.S. Government cannot confirm if anyone actually got the vaccine. This is going to pose a challenge with international travel, fraud with vaccination we're on an honor system. An honor system when you're dealing with a deadly virus does give me pause. Reporter: Regardless of the guidelines, doctors, influencers, and experts will tell you the same thing. Be safe. And don't do anything until you're ready. I would say, go at your own do your own research. Make sure you, your family, your friends are safe. Reporter: If anything, the past year has taught these jet setters not just about the privilege of travel, but they say it's about truly savoring the people and places that come with it. I had to think of places that were within distance of me to discover and create new content. Sometimes you don't have to go too far to discover beautiful places. Prepandemic, it was all about trying to hit as many destinations as possible. Now I hope people actually savor travel and take more meaningful trips. We always talk about all the deaths and everything in covid. We also have to talk about how many families and people are starving because of the lack of Do you feel like you're helping? I always feel like I'm helping, I'm a giver, I've always been a giver, I always will be a giver.

