Inside the competitive world of freestyle soccer

More
At the Red Bull Street Style World Final, 16-year-old Patrick Shaw of Maine competes against athletes from around the globe in freestyle soccer, which blends break dancing with juggling a soccer ball.
6:13 | 02/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the competitive world of freestyle soccer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:13","description":"At the Red Bull Street Style World Final, 16-year-old Patrick Shaw of Maine competes against athletes from around the globe in freestyle soccer, which blends break dancing with juggling a soccer ball.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"69251256","title":"Inside the competitive world of freestyle soccer ","url":"/Nightline/video/inside-competitive-world-freestyle-soccer-69251256"}