Transcript for Inside Rob Thomas' new tour and behind-the-scenes of his new album 'Chip Tooth Smile'

We're going to start out this warmup by doing the cromatic scale. Reporter: It's 5:47 P.M. In New Jersey and Rob Thomas, the front man of matchbox twenty, is driving himself to rehearsal. Goo, goo, goo. Reporter: And this is the perfect time to crack his voice. You need to get your warmups. You start singing full-on with a band and you're trying to match that intensity. Your voice is like what's happening to you. Until there's nothing left It's the way you can do it so you don't lose your voice in the first couple nights of the tour. If I get tomorrow I will do it all Both tomorrows. All my life I have been by candlelight my time just won't end Reporter: One last day shot his album up. And now he's just kicking off his tour. Reporter: You know his songs, like "Bright lights." Reporter: The man behind some of the most memorable hits of the '90s. Including "3:00 A.M." But even those don't compare to his iconic "Smooth". With Carlos santana, which to this day, a crazy 20 years later remains billboard's number two song of all time, generating about a million on-demand streams every week. Give me your heart make it real The relationship with "Smooth", and Carlos, too. I'm fine if I never hear it again. But I love playin' it. I was supposed to write the song and Carlos heard my demo of me doing it, and he's like, I believe this guy. Does he sing? And he's like, yeah. He just had a successful record. Let's just get that guy. I was that guy. Everywhere else in the world if you don't know matchbox twenty, remember when sting came out with "Desert rose". The guy was singing with him in I'm the guy. There's Carlos and that guy from that song. Reporter: That guy. I've been in Greece and had people come up and say have you done anything since "Smooth", we sold 15 million records before "Smooth." Reporter: He started writing for some of the biggest artists in the industry, winning song writing awards along the way. I wanted to display, because I think it's good energy to display things, but I didn't want to have them in my workspace. Reporter: This is his home studio in New York. It's here where he laid down all the vocals for "Chipped tooth smile". You have this. you can be like -- and you keep going until sometimes a vowel sound will catch you, or you get one word. Reporter: Mm-hm. When I wrote "Push" years ago, it was always just this -- I'm a little bit rusty and I think my head is Cavin' in Reporter: Out of the spotlight, he's been married to a model for 20 years. They run sidewalk angels, their passion project that helps no-kill animal shelters. Their relationship has regularly inspired songs including leave our pieces on the ground and she says, ooh, I can't take no more Reporter: And "Her diamond", about health struggles like auto immunicipal and tick-borne illnesses. My life has been the road, and at a place where I want to be more than just a patient. I want to be more than just a victim. Reporter: Last time they were on tour, rob was leading a double life. He would literally be on the bus doing a therapy for me that required injections, getting in front of the stage, playing to thousands of people, doing meet and greets, get back on the bus, check on me, do more meds. He was doing all of this, and he did it and never complained. Reporter: What does that say about him? He's everything for me. The life that we have, when it's bad, it's worth saving, and when it's good, it's better than Reporter: Spend time with rob, and his sensitivity, outpouring of love and appreciation for those around him is palpable and returned. I have the same management and worked with some of the same people for 13-20 years. When we're on the road, that's a tight family that we have. Rob mob. I like it. That's a beautiful shot. Thank you. Hi. Have a good time. You guys check out my all-female run? I got a new wardrobe case. Very exciting. I don't like to sequester myself. Like before the show I like to hang out, see friends, take all that energy and put it back out. Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yow, yow, yow. I love you guys so much. This is going to be so much fun. One, two, three! I love it all feelin' nothing man I love it Reporter: He kicks off with "I love it." And plays fan favorites, including "Little wonders". Time falls away but peace for an hour Reporter: And Deanna high. Give me your heart make it real or else forget about it Hey! Hi. You look like you was having so much fun. So proud of you. Reporter: The show's been over for hours, but rob's still lingering, savoring every interaction. I land on the bottom of the beat. Reporter: Rob Thomas, an artist who loves the tour and whose tour loves him right back. Once again, did not

