Transcript for Inside the Syrian rehab center trying to help children who grew up under ISIS: Part 2

Reporter: These are the children of ISIS. Some are young. Some are teenagers. All of them left alone in some way by this war. Some of their parents killed. Others surrendered. But what they have in common is a childhood in which they were raised to believe in ISIS. Some of them taking up arms themselves. Child fighters for ISIS. ABC news was given rare access at the hora youth detention and rehabilitation centers in northeast Syria where in this classroom every seat is filled. They learn here, they sleep here in bunkbeds where they do their homework. In the courtyard they play sports. They're trying to build a new and safe community for these children. Each of these children has been given a task. Some here in the kitchen. The workers here hope that this new life, this new normalcy will help pull the children away from the ISIS ideology. Brushing their hair, cleaning up before their meal. But many of the children still bear the scars of war. Amjan told the staff at the detention center his arms and his face were burned in air strikes more than a year ago. He says he worked under ISIS, he did policing, he was a guard, and he is honest about who he wants to see again. He says, "I want to come back to my life and stay with my family." And that's part of the fear, say workers here, is that these children will one day return to their families and perhaps to the only belief system they ever knew. And for some of them that could mean a return to the battlefield. This young man, sulai, is 16. He says he was forced into I.C.E. Because his mother married an ISIS fighter. They told my mom and I if we try to leave they'll kill us. They took our fingerprints, they told us this is the last time, you try to leave another time we'll kill you. Reporter: He says he and his mother escaped and surrendered and he hopes freedom will come soon. From the detention center and from ISIS. I'm here because my mom, she made a mistake, really big mistake in getting married to that guy. And I hope one day we get to go back home and forget about all of this that happened. Reporter: And sulai who ended up with ISIS when he was just 12 says that ideology he's trying to escape is still alive and well here in some corners of the rehabilitation center, that some of the young men here still believe in ISIS. They still believe in everything they were taught and they're convincing me, trying to tell me you have to be like this. For now I play the Roling in something happens. Reporter: There has been so much suffering here. The boy who says he fought for ISIS in Iraq but they turned on him. He says they accused him of stealing and the punishment, he says, they cut off his hand. But still, he is grateful to be here. "When I came here, I didn't know how to read or write," he told us. "So now I know how to read and I know what's wrong and right." But for sulai told us for every child happy to be here there are those who say they can't wait to go back. They still believe there's a chance for ISIS to come back. That when they go out maybe they're going to go join back with ISIS. ISIS is a danger. Reporter: One of the staff members who works here says ISIS is still a dangerous virus. She says it's a tipping time bomb here and elsewhere. There are time bombs in the prisons, in the camps. Reporter: They are trying to rehabilitate the young minds here one at a time. But in the refugee camps now overfleeing like alhol it is impossible to track. Senior U.S. Military leaders tell us 60% of the people are under 18 and they know some of them could be swept up in the next wave of terror. And on the other side of the border in Iraq we fly back to Baghdad. And we witness what the U.S. Military already knows, that this is a fight far from over and many of these military leaders have been to Iraq before. Came back again for the ISIS fight. Reporter: Brigadier general William Seale walks me through the hallways of what used to be the baath party headquarters in Baghdad, when Saddam hussein ruled here. This is where Saddam hussein had his parades. That's correct. Right here. Reporter: Where U.S. Allied forces delivered punishing strikes. The debris sitting where it was 16 years ago. All these quarter later. Reporter: We see the birds where offices and desks once sat. It's like a time capsule. Reporter: N 16 years and several tours later Seale is back in Iraq. This time the mission is very different. Hunting ISIS fighters who might have lost their territory but who are still fighting tonight. I'm later, did you think we would be heading out to anbar to get the enemy again? It is surreal that we're going back out to Al anbar. That's where they are. 