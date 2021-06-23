Inside the world of NFTs with 18-year-old transgender breakout artist Fewocious

More
Real name Victor Langlois, Fewocious has made millions selling the rights to his digital artwork as NFTs. He'll soon be one of the youngest artists featured in a solo show at Christie's Auction House.
7:26 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the world of NFTs with 18-year-old transgender breakout artist Fewocious

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:26","description":"Real name Victor Langlois, Fewocious has made millions selling the rights to his digital artwork as NFTs. He'll soon be one of the youngest artists featured in a solo show at Christie's Auction House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"78436329","title":"Inside the world of NFTs with 18-year-old transgender breakout artist Fewocious","url":"/Nightline/video/inside-world-nfts-18-year-transgender-breakout-artist-78436329"}