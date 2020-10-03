Transcript for Italian prime minister announces countrywide travel ban due to coronavirus: Part 2

It is an unprecedented move. All of Italy now restricting travel for residents and tourists alike to crack down on the coronavirus. The disease transforming ancient attractions into complete ghost towns. ABC's James Longman is on the ground there. Reporter: A stunning development tonight. Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conti with an emergency decree, essentially putting this entire country on lockdown. A silent army of infection is marching across Italy, and the battle against it is raging. Outside of China Italy has the most cases and the most deaths. Now the whole of Italy is on lockdown. Prime minister Giuseppe Conti announcing extraordinary measures that put more than 60 million people into quarantine. Chilling images from an icu in northern Italy, where some patients are being placed face down, a technique to help their lungs get oxygen in a last-ditch effort to keep them alive. Another 97 deaths reported overnight after 133 in the 24 hours before. Over 460 people have now died in the worst coronavirus outbreak outside Asia. Major tourist hubs like Venice and Milan now deserted. And even in Rome life is crawling to a standstill. This plaza at the coliseum is normally packed with visitors. Now take a look at it. Virtually deserted. It's the same story at tourist spots across Italy. Businesses staying away and residents told to stay indoors. And it's all having a massive impact on the Italian economy. Normally there would be people having cocktails, sitting chatting away next to each other. But it's not only in Italy. It's all overt world now. This thing has developed to a scale that no one has thought about. Reporter: And one of the country's most popular game shows, soliti ignotti, played with no audience. Host amadeus sebastiani opening with this message -- "We're alone with no audience. We're take the coronavirus restrictions very seriously." The financial impact is huge. Milan's stock exchange plummeted 11% today. And with Easter coming possibly the busiest time of year for this part of I will, billions are being lost, forcing the country into recession. Some tourists, though, still make the trip. Just taking it easy? Yeah. So what's the plan? You're going to leave here, go to Barcelona instead because your plans here were kind of ruined? Pretty much. So how long will you be in Spain? Until Thursday. And then home? Mm-hmm. Yeah. Do you worry there's a chance that because you're traveling between lots of different countries that you may be spreading something without knowing it? No. We did think about that. Not more so us spreading things but what the authorities may think that we are spreading. Reporter: Some respite may be on the horizon, though. China and South Korea now reporting a sharp fall in cases. Our thanks to James for that report. A positive sign there that's so important to mention. As things heat up here in the United States. Lots of new headlines tonight about the coronavirus. So we want to bring in our chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jen Ashton, to answer some of your questions tonight. And Jen, I do want to start with the travel restrictions there. Could we see something like that here in the United States? Well, it's definitely possible, Tom. That's a method of social distancing to try to slow the spread of this virus. It also buys us time and helps to protect vulnerable populations. But right now we're not seeing that really on a domestic level. One of our viewers wrote in asking, "I have a flight to take next week. What can I do to protect myself at the airport and on board?" Extra, extra vigilant about hand washing. Some studies show people walk around a lot even when you're on a plane. So try to stay in your seat as much as possible. Keep your hands clean, wipe down the areas. And there is? Data that suggests that window seats are a little less risky than the aisle just because you're exposed to less direct contact. Here's another question we've been hearing a lot from our viewers. How would you describe mild symptoms of the coronavirus, and how is it different from a common cold? Great question. I think it's important to understand that right now from what we know about this new virus, and remember, it's less than three months old, about 80% of people who do get infected only have mild symptoms. They might also show no symptoms. But again, mild symptoms might be a little cough, a runny nose, those like the common cold. Some people, however, will get a fever, cough, shortness of breath. And again, there's a spectrum of severity there. Another viewer wrote in saying "If I get a cold or flu-like symptoms, what should I should I quarantine?" Such a common question. And my answer to that right now for the vast majority of the country is do what you would have done six months ago, which should be stay home, rest, and most of those viral syndromes will resolve on their own. However, if you've been traveling recently to an affected country or you live in a hot spot in this country and you have fever, symptoms, you want to call your health care provider if you have one. If you don't, you want to call your local health department or your local emergency room. They can advise you on next steps. This last question we hear a this viewer wrote, "I keep hearing that influenza has killed more people. So not sure why we are so much more worried about the coronavirus?" Very important to remember we report here on it every year, Tom, as you know, that the CDC puts out reports on a weekly basis about how deadly and serious regular influenza is. We're up around 20,000 estimated flu deaths so far this season. But it's not a competition. Both viruses can be mild. Both can be severe and deadly. And on this one because it's new we don't have history, we don't have track don't have a crystal ball. So we don't know what will happen in the future. And Dr. Jen, if you have a child and they are showing some cold or flu-like symptoms when you're concerned, who makes the decision on who gets the coronavirus test and who doesn't? Right now the testing process basically has shifted the bottleneck from the CDC level now to the state or local health department level. So it's a very complicated and challenging situation right now. I think for children, since most are not showing symptoms of coronavirus, there are other viruses that are more likely to affect children right now. You want to talk to their pediatrician. Certainly not everyone will get tested. Nor should everyone get tested at this time. All right, Dr. Jen Ashton. Jen, thanks so much for that.

