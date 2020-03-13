Transcript for Italy, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe: Part 2

Another continent under siege. Here's ABC's Maggie Rulli. Reporter: The grief and helplessness from coronavirus captured in this video of an Italian actor. He says his sister, behind him, is dead. Falling victim to the illness Saturday. He says the authorities abandoned him, saying they refused to collect the body, only coming after his video went viral. She's one of the more than thousand Italians who won't wake up from the nightmare. Italy has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe. The number of cases there reportedly jumping by more than 2400 in just the last 24 hours. And, as conditions worsen, glimpses of the heroic efforts to counter the pandemic. Makeshift tents in place to treat the sick. Hospitals completely crushed by the wave of cases. One hospital receiving a new patient every five minutes. Health officials are urging the U.S. To act now. It will be a tsunami, eating all the country, unless you take immediate action. Otherwise it will be too little and too late. Reporter: The Italian government imposing a historic lockdown on its 60 million residents, ordering all shops and restaurants to close, allowing only essential businesses like pharmacies, banks and grocery stores to stay open in an attempt to slow the the exact opposite of the deserted streets in Italy, thousands of Americans in airport lines trying to get out before the partial travel ban starts tomorrow. It's pand moan yum. We do not want to be stuck in Reporter: The virus not discriminating. Even Cristiano Ronaldo is at home in isolation after a teammate tested positive for covid-19. French president Emmanuel macron announcing the closure of all schools and universities, calling it the most serious health crisis in a century. Large events are canceled in Scotland. Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their Reporter: Boris Johnson saying more extreme measures will be put in place in a number of weeks. Other places taking similar measures, placing several towns under quarantine, and Sophie Trudeau now testing positive after a trip to the uk. The trudeaus now in isolation. It's not just the trudeaus waiting at home. Christina Higgins, an American living in Italy has a dire warning for those in the U.S. My message to people is to not dismiss this and to take it seriously toon not underestimate it. And to be very, to make it very clear to them that this is coming and this is already in the United States. You're weeks behind us. People need to take action now. Reporter: For "Nightline," Maggie Rulli. I'm now joined by chief medical correspondent Jen Ashton to answer your questions sent in on Twitter. First, out of Maggie's report, there are these shortages overseas. Do you expect to see that here? That's concern, Byron. The U.S. Surge capacity for a public health crisis believe it or not is unknown. So you're hearing a lot of stats about there being 62,000 vent laters, 95,000 hospital beds. That's tip of the iceberg in terms of capacity. We have to think of the three Ss. Supplies, space and staff. And when you are talking about icu care, ventilators don't run themselves. They need respiratory therapists, critical care nurses. A lot of times, it's the staff. That's a concern. Our first viewer question. I want to know the percentage of the patients that get intubated who fully recover and walk out of the hospital. This is the most important question. There's no answer for it right the CDC has yet to release any clinical data on the U.S. Patients. So we don't know what their average age is. We don't know what their pre-existing medical conditions are or were. We don't know how many went to the icu, how many developed soup infection with pneumonia. We don't have that data yet. We need that information. The data we do have came out of early days of the coronavirus outbreak out of China. Less than a thousand patients, and looked like about 3% to 5% of patients required icu care, in some case up to 15%. The numbers are all over the place. The data is only as good as the collection method. Right now we need the U.S. Data badly. A few more questions. I have my groceries delivered and was wondering how long the coronavirus can live on food, on the plastic bags used for produce and paper bags used to hold groceries. They're looking at that right now. A lot of the data about foe mites come from other human coronaviruses, and the range is massive. It goes from hours to nine days, depending on humidity, the surface, how porous it is. New data in the last day or so suggests it's a couple hours to a couple of days, depending on the surface, so bottom line, because we're still figuring that out in the lab setting. Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands. Exactly how close do you have to be to someone with the virus to get it yourself? The CDC was saying six because if someone coughs or sneezes they can travel six this is a large virus. It's heavy particles, tends to drop to the ground quickly. New study just out does suggest some of those particles can linger in the air for a little bit. So you want to watch that, and you want to keep your distance. That's why we say avoid close, prolonged contact. Dr. Jen, thank you. Grateful for you. Thanks. Stay with us for continuing

