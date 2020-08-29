Transcript for Jacob Blake’s name joins rallying cry against police brutality

I was sitting in the ring. In the nation in turmoil. 129 year old Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer of Kenosha Wisconsin. His three children sitting in the car. All my grandson ads. Repeatedly. Is why did the will be Hugh my daddy in the back. The shooting sparking outrage and protesters taking to the streets demanding justice for Jacob. The National Guard called into Kenosha from three different states but it'll be clear this was not an accident. This wasn't bad police work this built like some sort of vendetta. On a member of our communities. This country is like a box of matches right now and we're just the Mets got lit. This just delete this flashpoint in a summer of unrest and protest about racial injustice and policing. It took me there. Food culture probable source port video. Or are. Those who go. People. All police. Are. We just released. Her ex. Adding to the tragedy the demonstrations in the aftermath of the shooting turning deadly earlier this week. An armed men who authorities called vigilantes clashed with protesters. Among them a teenager from out of state who allegedly shot and killed two people and injured a third seventeen year old -- over and house now in custody. Charge with multiple counts of homicide in possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under eighteen. As new details emerge about what happened that deadly night the team from Antioch Illinois who was seen guarding a car repair shop Tuesday night. Telling place TV he was armed with lethal ammunition were rejected from the get it then that I don't ever read about it. Person in the crowd. An hour and a half later to disturbing and graphic incident unfolds. At 11:48 PM Reid and house can be seen running back to the scene where he shot a man now identified as Joseph Rosen bomb. He didn't he took his phone and runs away. Rosen bomb does not survive. One minute later at 1149. The shooter can be seen running down the street longer on hand. Protesters at tackle him to the ground his next victim Anthony Huber tries to grab the gun seen in these still photos. Attempting to disarm him with a skateboard but he shot in the chest and killed. Another protester gave gross correctly shot in the arm according to the complaint he appeared to have a handgun. At 1150 want your religious police arriving on the scene. As police move in brick house can be seen with his hands up but he's not taken into custody. It's not until more than twelve hours later that police announce he's turned himself in across state lines in Illinois. Greenhouses attorney saying Kyle did nothing wrong he exercised his god given constitutional common law in statutory law right to self defense. Kyle is not a racist or white supremacist. Adding that renounce was accosted by a mob while trying to protect the business Kenosha county sheriff David Beth today defending the officers who didn't take were in house into custody that night. I've been in shootings before you have such tunnel vision. And your target you have such tunnel vision on what. You believe is the greatest risk to you and people a person walking or running down the street from her hands up. That's not a risk me some have contrast did written houses treatment by law enforcement to Blake's. There is something. Our hearts. Automatically reduces the threat to our horsemen. Excuse and food restaurants. Are students currencies as a role on worst. See you got a two minute color and color not the right. Kenosha police identified the officer who shot Blake's seven times in the back as Reston Shas ski. A seven year veteran of the force. Chatzky and two other officers have been placed on administrative leave and a federal civil rights investigation has been opened. Blake was shot after Sharansky and other police officers responded to a domestic incident at about 5 o'clock last Sunday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice authorities say Blake ignored a police commands this. Video shows lake in the moments before he was shot to appearing to struggle with officers before getting up. And walking around to the driver's side three officers of following Blake would have them with his gun drawn grabbing Blake shirt. She opens the car door and then the officer fired seven bullets in his death. Blake had a warrants for his arrest based on charges of third degree sexual assault. Investigators say Blake told the officers he had a knife authorities say that ninth was found on the floor inside his car. So there's a lot here that has been pushed out yet he options don't Wear body. Want congress which which are its most ways but I think she port. I see it as if he does have duties and obsession in life that raises the threat level to. As a point. And so that has been born into account as well. Blake remains in the icu paralyzed from the waist down does he have anything left the conveyor sat. The first thing he did is looked at me was cry and then begin to say I'm sorry about all of this I don't really think he Knowles. What happens. I sit then why are you sorry. He says because I don't want a burden on anybody. I want city look my children. And I don't think I'm going to walk again mom. In the wake of the violent unrest on the streets of Kenosha following her sons and shooting Blake's mother making any emotional plea for peaceful protest this week. Do. Shake up. Just this on this level and examine. Your car. We he piano playing a house that is against each other cannot stand to all of the police officers I'm praying for you. And your families. Over the past week teams and players from multiple professional sports leagues chose to boycott games and practices. Refusing to play in protest of Jacob Blake shooting him. I think the most difficult part is to see you like people still care in the black male and Americans is now do you eat them. Love in this country. And this country yeah. Tenth. It's just this really source. The NBA playoffs he initially appeared to be in jeopardy as star LeBron James demanded to cancel all remaining games. Rumors here. Let me and black women black keys. We are terrified. The players eventually agreed to return to the court in a show of solidarity Major League Baseball and WNBA all postponing games the NHL pausing their playoffs. NFL teams canceling practice. He was city into resorts are reits. You what happened to this week's historic because. Now we. Hide these routes. We themselves. Are running around mission. Races so these these are on an island right so try to be. Our. Today in our nation's capital a brief but. Powerful moment of unity compassion and courage. 57 years after Martin Luther King Jr. walked these very streets it's stood on these very steps. And proclaim to the world his dream of a united tomorrow. Today thousands once again gathered to march on Washington including Tori low and a group of sixty. Walk 800 miles from Milwaukee Wisconsin to Washington DC to be here for the march. We wanted to let the world know what was one on the state of Wisconsin would African Americans and African lives across the world and constant high. But racial inequality in America. To make their voices heard and to remember the names of those whose lives were taken George Floyd Rihanna Taylor ray shard Brooks. And from those same steps were MOK stood Jacob Blake's family delivered a powerful message to America. America. And your reality did not have. Very urgent and no longer an option we would not be passed I don't blame. Pledge allegiance for the true. For Nightline I'm Alex Perez in Kenosha Wisconsin.

