-
Now Playing: Athletes speak out against injustice, demand reform
-
Now Playing: How do we grow from here? 'We have the power to transform the world we live in'
-
Now Playing: Black Americans have faced police brutality for generations
-
Now Playing: The fight for equality continues long after the 1963 March on Washington
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Melvin Gordon: ‘We have a platform, and it’s on us to use that’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Fitness during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 1st documented COVID-19 reinfection identified in the US
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Laura’s death toll rises to at least 14
-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, family says
-
Now Playing: New generation marches on Washington
-
Now Playing: Trump claims ‘poll numbers have totally swung’
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Biden in acceptance speech
-
Now Playing: Thousands march on Washington calling for racial justice
-
Now Playing: President Trump pardons Alice Johnson
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee protester captures journey on foot to March on Washington
-
Now Playing: These protestors walked 750 miles to march in D.C.