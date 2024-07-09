Jenn Tran talks being a role model as first Asian-American lead of 'The Bachelorette'

ABC News’ Juju Chang interviewed Bachelorette Jenn Tran to discuss her historic role and memorable moments on the new season of the hit reality show.

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live