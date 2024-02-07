Jennifer Crumbley convicted for role in son's shooting rampage

Ethan Crumbley's mom was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a rare conviction holding a parent accountable for their role in their child's school shooting.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live