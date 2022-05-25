Jennifer Lopez focuses on boosting Latina small business owners through investment

The music icon is partnering with Goldman Sachs and non-profit Grameen America and announced their plan to give more than $14 billion in loans to low-income Latina entrepreneurs over the eight years.

