Transcript for 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Hi, everyone, I have some news to share with all of you. And it's in keeping with my long-time policy of being open and transparent with our "Jeopardy" fan base. Reporter: Alex trebek announcing he has stage four pancreatic cancer. On social media, the 78 year old posting this message to fans. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Reporter: And this is the second medical scare in as many years. Last year he took time off after a serious fall that involved brain surgery, then he bounced back at the helm of "Jeopardy" like since 1984. But trebek saying tonight he's ready to fight this. Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host jeopardy for three more years. So help me keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.