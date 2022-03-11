Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits for historic SCOTUS confirmation hearings

Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court and faces four days of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary committee. She would replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

