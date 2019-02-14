Jussie Smollett says he concentrated on fighting back in Chicago attack

Smollett told ABC News' Robin Roberts in an exclusive interview that he was thinking about fighting when he was allegedly attacked by men he told police yelled "racial and homophobic slurs."
0:34 | 02/14/19

Transcript for Jussie Smollett says he concentrated on fighting back in Chicago attack
At any point during. The attack. Did he fear for your life. You know and beautiful. I really don't mean it's like. I was just thinking about it in met in that moment. It's not about. Oh my god and I'm gonna die. Or anything like pat it's about. Based on and me upland and a back. You know him saying excuse my language and let but that's the truth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

