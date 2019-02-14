-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett speaks to Robin Roberts in ABC News exclusive interview
-
Now Playing: 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett believes 'justice will be served' after brutal attack
-
Now Playing: 21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE
-
Now Playing: Sara's Book Report with Sloane Crosly and Meghan Daum
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett says he concentrated on fighting back in Chicago attack
-
Now Playing: Kelsey Grammer reads dramatic lines and plays the TV name game
-
Now Playing: Kelsey Grammer talks about a 'Frasier' reboot
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige talks new music and playing an assassin in a new series
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett's message to LBGTQ community after alleged attack
-
Now Playing: Anna and Elsa return in epic 'Frozen 2' teaser
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett 'pissed off' after alleged attack
-
Now Playing: Singer Ryan Adams accused of abuse
-
Now Playing: 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett heartbroken over criticism after attack
-
Now Playing: The 'Frozen 2' teaser trailer is here
-
Now Playing: A sneak peek at the 2019 Governors Ball flower arrangements
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett: 'I'm pissed off' at people who question attack
-
Now Playing: Nikki M. James dishes on role in the FOX legal drama 'Proven Innocent'
-
Now Playing: Road to the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Rebel Wilson on why her role in 'Isn't It Romantic' is important to her
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett tells ABC News' Robin Roberts he's 'pissed off' after vicious attack