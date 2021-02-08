Kathy Griffin says she's facing a new obstacle: overcoming lung cancer

More
Griffin says she was diagnosed with lung cancer only a few weeks ago. "I'm still a little bit in shock," she said.
0:34 | 08/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kathy Griffin says she's facing a new obstacle: overcoming lung cancer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"Griffin says she was diagnosed with lung cancer only a few weeks ago. \"I'm still a little bit in shock,\" she said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"79204950","title":"Kathy Griffin says she's facing a new obstacle: overcoming lung cancer","url":"/Nightline/video/kathy-griffin-shes-facing-obstacle-overcoming-lung-cancer-79204950"}