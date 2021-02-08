Kathy Griffin says suicide became 'obsessive thought' amid drug addiction

More
"I started really convincing myself it was a good decision," the comedian said. Before her attempt, she said she even wrote a note.
0:31 | 08/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kathy Griffin says suicide became 'obsessive thought' amid drug addiction
So. Bring us of the Dark Knight when you decide that's it objecting. RIA was thinking I started thinking about suicide in. More and more as I get into the pill addiction it became homeless and obsessive thought I started really convincing myself it was a good decision. I got my living where applicable trust in order I like had all my ducks in a row I wrote the note. The whole thing and I just thought I'll just take a bunch of pills and I will just go to sleep.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"\"I started really convincing myself it was a good decision,\" the comedian said. Before her attempt, she said she even wrote a note.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"79204912","title":"Kathy Griffin says suicide became 'obsessive thought' amid drug addiction","url":"/Nightline/video/kathy-griffin-suicide-obsessive-thought-amid-drug-addiction-79204912"}