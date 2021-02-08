Transcript for Kathy Griffin says suicide became 'obsessive thought' amid drug addiction

So. Bring us of the Dark Knight when you decide that's it objecting. RIA was thinking I started thinking about suicide in. More and more as I get into the pill addiction it became homeless and obsessive thought I started really convincing myself it was a good decision. I got my living where applicable trust in order I like had all my ducks in a row I wrote the note. The whole thing and I just thought I'll just take a bunch of pills and I will just go to sleep.

