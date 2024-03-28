Kathy Griffin touring again after health struggles, controversy

Kathy Griffin talks about starting a new comedy tour, after cancer battle and 2017 controversy over photo involving a dummy of former president Donald Trump.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live