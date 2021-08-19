Transcript for R. Kelly begins criminal trial for federal sex trafficking, racketeering charges

Opening statements are set today in Brooklyn for the federal sexual abuse trial of r&b singer R. Kelly. We've been struggling so long, over five years. Reporter: The painful search for justice for alleged sex abuse victims of r&b star R. Kelly within reach in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, New York. It's important to be here the first day to hear the opening statements, to provide some relief for us, some kind of closure. Reporter: For more than two decades the "I believe I can fly" singer has been plagued by allegations of abuse and sex with underage girls. He has consistently denied all accusations. He is no longer the king of r&b who may have some kinky proclivities. He is a sexual predator who can also sing. Reporter: But the 54-year-old singer now on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking of six females, three of them in their teens. Kelly pleaded not guilty, but if convicted he faces ten years to life in prison. The lone racketeering charge allowing prosecutors to introduce acts from any relevant time, including his brief marriage to the late sing are Aaliyah in 1994. She was just 15 years old at the time. He was 27. The 18-page imdocument unsealed in 2019 laying out disturbing details, alleging Kelly used his fame to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors also accusing Kelly of controlling his alleged victims, saying the women and girls were not permitted to leave their room without receiving permission from Kelly, including to eat or go to the bathroom. They were also required to call Kelly "Daddy." The way the prosecution is laying that out is that runners, producers, managers, people around R. Kelly knew of his sexual desires, and that they helped facilitate that by gramming these women, by finding them in a crowd, by bringing them to him. Reporter: Kelly also facing sex-related charges in Minnesota and Illinois. He's pleaded not guilty in both cases. Kelly has been in prison awaiting trial in New York for two years. While we're sitting inside of the courtroom, absolutely stoic as this testimony is coming in, both when the prosecution is giving their opening statements, but also the defense. And I'm seeing him lean over a little to the defense counsel and whisper as evidence is coming in. Reporter: His attorneys portraying some of his alleged victims as groupies, calling the relationships consensual. Deronda pace, the first alleged victim, shocking testimony saying she had sex with Kelly when she was 15. She shared her story with syndicated talk show "The real." He tells you he's going to give you a spanking. Where does that lead to? Is there fear? Is there -- Yes, it's very frightening. He would slap you in your face. And he would physically harm you. And he would put you in a room, and he would lock you in the room for days. Reporter: This is not Kelly's first time in court. Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly acquitted on all charges of a pornography charge -- Reporter: Acquitted after the girl in that case refused to testify against him. But Kelly's true fall from grace began in 2017 after a report by "Buzzfeed" included allegations of a sex cult run by the artist and his associates. The article stating Kelly had six females, some of them teenage girls, under his control, stating, he controls every aspect of their lives, dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records. Today's trial may have never happened without the explosive 2019 lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" in which dozens of accusers spoke out about being abused by the singer. It was consensual, but it was consented by intimidation. I look back, and there's an iPad. And I just turn my head away. I didn't want my face to be on it. It it just kept going and going and going. I just want you to know you're not alone. They're not alone. Reporter: Sharing stories of controlling behavior. You had to pretty much agree to it, no matter how demeaning it felt. These were black girls, and no one cared. So I think it was really that perfect storm of someone who was so protected and so many people idolized, and actually made careers from, and the fact that these were black girls from Chicago, and nobody cared. Black girls matter! Black girls matter! Reporter: A public outcry followed with protests raging outside Kelly's Chicago studio. Law enforcement and the prosecutor's office again took I'm here today to encourage victims of sexual assault or domestic violence related to these allegations to please get I touch with our office. Reporter: Months later, Kelly defending himself in an explosive interview with CBS' Gayle king. Have you ever had sex -- No. -- With anyone under the age of 17? No. Never? No. I have to tell you, it's so hard to believe that based on all the -- I'm going to tell you something -- What women said about you -- What women said about me -- so nobody's allowed to be mad at me and be scorned and -- how stupid would it be for me to -- with my crazy past and what I've been oh, right now I just think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement -- Robert -- I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my Life. Reporter: Now after decades of allegations, his defense team must convince a federal jury that he's innocent. In terms of R. Kelly's legal battles, this is just the first day of many long days in an uphill battle. He's got this case in Brooklyn, another federal case in Illinois, and so let's say hypothetically he gets acquitted. He still has to go to Illinois and face very similar charges. If he's convicted in New York, I would say think more Harvey Weinstein, how he got convicted in New York, had to go to California. He, being R. Kelly, would face a similar situation where he's indicted here in the federal system in New York, he'll more likely than not be transferred to Illinois to also stand trial for those charges. Reporter: With the trial expected to last about four weeks, alleged survivors are hopeful that they will finally be heard. I believe from the survivors that I've spoken with, they all want the same thing, and they want justice. They want validation. They want the world to know what this man did to them, and they want to be believed and supported and validated.

