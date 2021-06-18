24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

R. Kelly’s former executive assistant speaks out about working for the R&B singer

Diana Copeland, who testified in the criminal trial for Kelly, says that while she didn&rsquo;t witness any of the alleged abuse he&rsquo;s accused of, that &ldquo;does not negate anybody else&rsquo;s experience.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live