Transcript for Key players in landmark victory for LGBTQ rights react to Supreme Court ruling

From the iconic stone wall inn in New York where the fight for gay rights began to the white house. A celebration of the supreme court's stunning ruling, to protect the rights of lgbtq a 6-3 decision, making it illegal under federal law to discriminate against an employee on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. As part of our pride month series, I spoke with leaders at the forefront of this historic thank you all for being here. Absolutely. Reporter: Including the one-surviving plaintiff who fought his case all the way to the highest court in the land. I was elated. And my heart is just full of joy. And also, gratitude. Reporter: I read that you were on a work conference call when you got the news? That's correct. And I truly think my heart stopped for a moment. My partner and I, we looked at each other, and we were like, oh, my gosh, we did this! Reporter: For Gerald bostok of Georgia it began when he was fired from his job after his bosses learned he'd joined a gay softball league. It was devastating. I lost my source of income, my health insurance at a time I was still battling and recovering from prostate cancer. I ended up having to sell my but I tell you, I have no regrets. Reporter: It's a decision the other two plaintiffs didn't survive to celebrate, like don zarta, a skydiving instructor. We wish he was here to see it, but we know he is looking down and is so happy with this ruling. Reporter: Raquel Willis who helped organize a rally for black trans lives in Brooklyn, it has a sense of exhilaration. I felt ex-ill rated and red redy to continue the fight. Reporter: Talk about black lives matter and the say her name campaign. Often black trans women are left out of the conversation. We can't really have a real conversation on pride without talking about the stone wall riots, which was a queer uprising against police brutality. So when we think about the ways in which white supremacy plagues all black people, it is especially plaguing black trans folks as well. Reporter: The third plaintiff in the scotus ruling, Amy Stevens, her attorney who's trans himself helped fight her Reporter: Bring us into the courtroom for a moment if you could. What was it like being there. To be a trans person, sitting there, I do think there's a lot of power to that. I was looking Kavanaugh right in the eye. And Gorsuch was right in front of me. And I was channeling my very existence and the existence of those that came before to say we are here and we are not going away. Reporter: Amy died just this may before her monumental win. She was such a kind and humble person who found in the fight for justice a mission to break a path for the next generation. We have to acknowledge that two of the three individuals whose cases were part of this supreme court victory died before they were able to see the results of their hard-fought efforts and the reason that they died is directly tied to the discrimination that they face. These are really life and death questions and I wish Amy and don had lived to see this victory. Reporter: A bittersweet moment but one big step forward in a fight for equality that these trail blazers say is far from over. I think this is laying the ground work for what still needs to happen in this country. I'm hopeful that this victory that we're all sharing in, that it spreads a little sunshine on the dark days that we've had. And my message is there is hope.

