Kids, teachers and volunteers come together in Alabama community

Hundreds in Trussville, Alabama are working together to produce grab and go meals for kids in need, boxes of supplies for front line workers, and cards of encouragement for health care workers.
0:44 | 04/28/20

In tresco, Alabama hundreds of volunteers coming together to help their community. We are in a global pandemic but here we have an epidemic of kindness, care and concern for our community and our world. Serving grab and go meals to families in need and gathering supplies for local first responders and hospitals. Even the kids pitching in, writing letters to their health care heroes. First-grader Carson walker sending a special note. And we add a huge thank you to the volunteers in Alabama for making a difference.

