Transcript for Kids, teachers and volunteers come together in Alabama community

In tresco, Alabama hundreds of volunteers coming together to help their community. We are in a global pandemic but here we have an epidemic of kindness, care and concern for our community and our world. Serving grab and go meals to families in need and gathering supplies for local first responders and hospitals. Even the kids pitching in, writing letters to their health care heroes. First-grader Carson walker sending a special note. And we add a huge thank you to the volunteers in Alabama for making a difference.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.