Transcript for Kirk Douglas, star of ‘Spartacus,’ dies at 103

The Hollywood champion who helped usher in the golden age of the silver screen. Kirk Douglas, patriarch of the famed Douglas dynasty, perhaps best known for his role in "Sparticus." Douglas nominated for an Oscar three times throughout his distinguished career, telling Barbara Walters how he hoped to be remembered. What you hope that film historians will say about Kirk Douglas? He made a few damn good movies. Kirk Douglas was 103. A Hollywood legend.

