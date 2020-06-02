Kirk Douglas, star of ‘Spartacus,’ dies at 103

More
Father to actor Michael Douglas, the legendary actor’s career spanned decades, starring in films including “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and “Champion.”
0:38 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kirk Douglas, star of ‘Spartacus,’ dies at 103
The Hollywood champion who helped usher in the golden age of the silver screen. Kirk Douglas, patriarch of the famed Douglas dynasty, perhaps best known for his role in "Sparticus." Douglas nominated for an Oscar three times throughout his distinguished career, telling Barbara Walters how he hoped to be remembered. What you hope that film historians will say about Kirk Douglas? He made a few damn good movies. Kirk Douglas was 103. A Hollywood legend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Father to actor Michael Douglas, the legendary actor’s career spanned decades, starring in films including “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and “Champion.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"68794514","title":"Kirk Douglas, star of ‘Spartacus,’ dies at 103","url":"/Nightline/video/kirk-douglas-star-spartacus-dies-103-68794514"}