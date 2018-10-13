Transcript for First lady Melania Trump on the state of her marriage to President Trump: Part 2

first lady," continues. President trump's accusers are now demanding that congress act. Reporter: More than a dozen women have accused president trump of sexual misconduct, which he denies. This past year, a new scandal broke that placed her marriage under the white-hot scrutiny of the press once again. We're going to begin with that new scandal rocking the white house. Stormy Daniels. Stormy Daniels. Reporter: When the news broke about porn star stormy Daniels being paid by the president's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to stay silent about the alleged affair, there was no response from the first lady. There were lots of rumors that she was furious after the stormy Daniels story became public. And she wasn't seen in public for a good while after that. Reporter: The white house denied the president had an affair. You're not the first first lady to have to deal with her husband's alleged infidelities. Has this put a strain on your marriage? It is not a concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do. Have you been hurt, though? It's not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true. Reporter: At first the president denied any knowledge about a payment to stormy Daniels. Did you know about the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels? No. Reporter: But one month later, he finally admitted that he knew about the payoff. Can you tell how does she feel these days with the stormy Daniels affair in the background -- She believes in her husband, she knows it's not true. Reporter: The next day, this statement from the first lady's spokesperson. I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani. The only time you've commented publicly, your office, when Rudy Giuliani said your thoughts about stormy Daniels' claims, said she believes in her husband, she knows it's not true. Is that an accurate statement? I never talk to Mr. Giuliani. Why do you think he came out and said that? I don't know, you need to ask him. Reporter: It's not the first time questions have arisen about how Melania trump would react to scandalous reports. Now are you on the show? A month before the election this jaw-dropping tape between president trump and Billy bush was released. I'm automatically attracted to them, kissing them. When you're a star they let you do anything. Grab them by the . Do anything. During the "Access Hollywood" incident, during the campaign, your husband apologized to you. Has your husband apologized to you since you've been in the white house? Yeah, he apologized. Can you tell us what he apologized about? You know, I know I'm the first lady, but I'm also a mother and a wife. So I will keep some private thoughts for myself. So we'll leave it at that. Reporter: Then, just yesterday, the white house had this clarification. The president often apologizes to Mrs. Trump for all the media nonsense and scrutiny she has been under since entering the white house. And those close to him say that if anyone can get the famously stubborn president to change his mind on an issue, it's his own wife. One of the president's closest friends, Tom Barrett Jr., told "Vanity fair," the one who has the most control over Donald Trump is Melania, 100%. Is that true? Oh, I wish. I give him my honest advice and honest opinions. And then he does what he wants to do. He's been in office almost two years. Has he had people that you'd entrust working for him? Yes. Did you let him know? I let him know. What did he do? Some people, they don't work there anymore. Reporter: In fact, the trump white house is notorious for its swiftly revolving door. The president's national security adviser film forced to resign -- Steve Bannon has resigned -- Sean spicer is out -- Reince Priebus is out -- He lasted 11 days on the job, Anthony scaramucci ordered out -- Do you think there's still people there that he can trust? Yes. Still working now? Yes. Reporter: Right now no marriage on the planet more talked about, gossiped about, whispered about, than theirs. On the public stage, in front of the cameras, he's the proud husband. I watched her get off that plane this morning in Africa. And so beautiful. Children. It was beautiful to see. She's doing a great job as first lady, I will tell you. Reporter: But under the glare of the presidential spotlight, photos and moments emerging, not in line with the image of an ideal marriage. People try to scrutinize every little movement. Did she swat away his hands? For people who like president trump, she is a great, elegant asset to him and to the country. She's a great first lady. For people who don't like president trump, she is either the beauty who lives with the beast, or the princess trapped in the castle with the dragon, or the arm candy on the billionaire. Reporter: So we asked Melania trump herself for the final answer. You mentioned you have a good marriage. Do you love your husband? Yes, we are fine, yes. What the media speculate, it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff. Reporter: The mystery of the nation's most scrutinized marriage not quite solved. Thank you, Mrs. Trump. Thank you.

