Transcript for Lamar Odom opens up about addictions, divorce and baby son's death: Part 1

This is the first time you've opened up with such a raw account of your struggles. Hopefully I can help some people. It's not a story just about the Kardashians or drugs. It's really a story of triumph. Reporter: For Lamar Odom, triumph on the court came naturally. He was a basketball virtuoso from an early age. A college phenom. 30 feet away, jumper in the air! He got it! Reporter: Who became one of the NBA's biggest superstars. Lamar Odom. Reporter: You could have been the best player of your generation. Probably so. Reporter: He seemed to have it all. A booming career and a hit reality show with his famous wife Khloe, part of the juggernaut Kardashian clan. Reporter: During that time when you were on those reality shows, were you hiding your drug use and sex addiction from Khloe. Yeah. When you're married, you don't want your wife to know you're sniffing coke. Reporter: Sex, infidelity and drugs. What was your drug of choice? Oh, cocaine. Reporter: Lamar was living a life full of dark secrets. How many women did you have sex I don't now. Jimmy: You wrote 2,000. It was a lot. To put a number on it, that would be really narcissistic. Reporter: How long do you think you were able to be faithful? Maybe months at a time. My marriage I was faithful for the first couple of years. Reporter: It was a reckless path of self-destruction that nearly cost him everything. Lamar Odom is rushed to the hospital. On life support. Reporter: The Kardashians rushed to be at his bedside. He was knocking on death's door. You had 12 seizures, six strokes. Can you fathom what you've been through? No, I really can't. My doctors say I'm a walking miracle. Reporter: Is your body affected by your coma. Yeah. Reporter: Your body's been through a lot. I've played professional basketball since then. Reporter: When was the last time you did cocaine? I can't even remember. I can't even remember. It's been a long time. Reporter: So you're not high now. No, did I sniff cocaine before this interview? No. There's no more coke in my system. Reporter: How do I know you're telling the truth now? You will a you can do is believe me. If you don't, there's nothing I can do. Reporter: You do still smoke weed. Yeah. Reporter: When was the last time you smoked weed? Yesterday. Reporter: Now for the first time, Lamar Odom is sharing raw, intimate details about his triumphs and tragedies. You called the book from darkness to light. What does that mean? My grandmother always said what you do in the dark comes out in the light. It's dear to me. Reporter: To understand Lamar Odom you need to go back to his childhood in queens, New York. His mother, Kathy mercer was his guiding light. Unconditional love. Reporter: His father Joseph was a heroin addict. You wrote I didn't know it at the time he was following me a blueprint to follow and the things I hated him for I would become. Yeah. Reporter: Eventually, his mother left his father, she and a young Lamar moved into his grandmother's house where they shared the same room. Are those some of your fondest memories? Yeah, waking up in the morning, smelling her breath. Sweet. Reporter: When he was just 12 years old, that bright light dimmed. He remembers holding her hand as she lay dying of colon cancer. That was real hurtful. Reporter: What happened to your heart that day? Well, it got heavy. That's when I just kind of said like , really. It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. Reporter: Despite his poor grades and dabbling in marijuana he became one of the most celebrated basketball players in the country. You are a hot commodity, as you say, women are throwing themselves as at you already. And yet you stick with your homeroom, high school sweetheart. What did she represent to you? Queens, my neighborhood high school. Even though the time apart, you know, I always felt connected to her. Reporter: By the time he was 18, that girlfriend, liza, got pregnant. And destiny's born. Yeah. Are. Reporter: Lamar jr.'s born. Yeah. Time to be a man. Reporter: What does that mean to you? Giving back, being Reporter: He became a college hero for the university of Rhode Island, taking his school to the NCAA tournament with this buzzer 30 feet away, jumper, he got it! Lamar Odom has won it for Rhode Island. I can't even compare it to anything. I was on top of the world that day. Reporter: His dreams of reaching the NBA well within Lamar Odom, from the university of Rhode Island. Looking forward to being an L.A. Clipper. It's going to be a great year. Can't wait to get to L.A. And start working out. I felt like I arrived. I just wish I had that moment with my mother. Reporter: Because on the outside you're on top of the world. And inside I'm hurt little boy still. Reporter: But his memory blurred in a life of drugs and sex, thanks to a $63 million contract with the Miami heat. He describes his first exposure to cocaine at the exclusive club in Miami, he described having oral sex with a stranger. What did the drugs and sex do you to? I mean I want everything extreme. In extreme of course is too much. Reporter: Lamar's drug use, a major hurdle between him and another pinnacle, the 2004 Athens olympics. He already had two drug suspensions in the NBA and had been smoking marijuana, qualifying for the olympics required a monitored urine sample. Lamar's solution? A prosthetic penis. Me and my friend bought it, paid in it. Reporter: Clean urine. Yeah. Reporter: He was traded to the Lakers, and liza got pregnant with their third child, but six months later, Jaden was found dead in his crib from sudden infant death syndrome. When he passed I couldn't leave the hospital. I stayed there about three hours and sat with him. Reporter: What was your reaction when your son died? Oh, shock. Crazy. Because I don't even think I still cried about that. Reporter: He keeps his son's image close to his heart. What made you want to do a Something I can't forget. Reporter: Yeah. And literally you look in his face every day. Yeah. Reporter: Still reeling from the loss of his son he eventually met the woman who changed his life forever. Khloe. Reporter: You end up in a hotel room. Mm-hm. Reporter: And she refuses to have sex with you. Yeah, that's a true story. Reporter: And you talk for probably one of the first women who said no, I'm not going to have sex with you. It's crazy. Khloe has the same eyes as my mother. When I first met her, I was kind of put in a transby that. I didn't really know who that was. Reporter: They got engaged within a month of dating. Nine days later think were married. More than 3 million people tuned in to watch their wedding on "Keeping up with the Kardashians". You are husband and wife. Reporter: Tell me what it was like being on camera, keeping up with the Kardashians, Paparazzi everywhere. I mean, I loved it. Reporter: You did? Yeah. The red carpet is rolled out for you everywhere you go. What's not to love about that? Reporter: But Lamar says he wasn't faithful to Khloe, he would often pay strippers for sex. Why is that? Kind of like paying for privacy. Reporter: Khloe and her family declined to comment. During their marriage, he says his drug use became rampant. The book also describes an incident where you're in your man cave, and you basically have a freak out. You were on ecstasy and coke. I was sure that people were coming for me. You were paranoid. I took a golf club and swung away. I began smashing the walls to find them. I was going to expletive find you I scream. Khloe walks in, and you say to her, I'll expletive kill you. You don't know what I'm capable of. Yeah, I'm pretty sure she had to be scared. I'm thinking about it now, like I couldn't believe how I was treating that queen like that. Reporter: Do you feel like you owe her an apology? Yeah, her and her family. Reporter: Khloe filed for divorce after six years of marriage. She at that point kicked you to the curb. Yeah, she took care of me, in my house I had everything I wanted or needed. So it was like a kid being kicked out of his house. Reporter: A 12 year old losing his mother to cancer. Again. Yeah. Reporter: A heartbroken Lamar was struggling to regain his NBA glory, Lamar hided to the love rank, a brothel near los you just wanted to escape. Yeah. Reporter: He says he spent a long weekend there but just slept for most of it. On the fourth day he was found unconscious in his room. Blood coming out his nose. White stuff coming out of his Reporter: By all rights, you took lethal doses of whatever substance it was. I didn't take drugs that night, that day. Reporter: You don't have any memory of taking drugs. I didn't. Reporter: You don't have much memory of any of it. I didn't sniff cocaine that day or do anything else. Reporter: How could it be that you didn't do drugs that night? Somebody may have slipped me something. Reporter: You were drinks. I was drinks. Reporter: Conscious of that. But I know I didn't do drugs. Reporter: He was rushed to sunrise hospital in a coma, 12 seizures and six strokes, his kidneys ruptured. You write maybe I wanted that, but it wasn't important. Do you think sub consciously you wanted to end it all, to kill yourself? No. Hell no. Reporter: Hell no. I understand you cross that line there's no coming back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.