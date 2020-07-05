Transcript for One of the largest casinos in the world plans new safety measures in wake of COVID-19

Reporter: How eerie is it for you to hear the silence? It's unbelievable. Reporter: And these slot machines should be clinging and clanging right now. They should be clinging and clanging. Reporter: Poker tables, slot machines, the lifeblood drained. How many machines do you have? 45 slot machines. Reporter: The doors have never been closed. Never been closed. Reporter: And the slot machines have never been turned off. Never been turned off. Reporter: All across the country, from sin city to the desolate dunes to the boardwalk empire to rural Connecticut. Those cash-rich adult playgrounds now in danger of crumbling under the immense shutdown. I have 99% unemployment here. It's impossible to work at home when it's one on one interaction and I'm serving you a meal or dealing your cards. Reporter: Foxwood had to furlough 5,000 casino employees six weeks ago, leaving executive chef Eddie Allen wondering when they will serve real drinks to customers again. In Las Vegas. A barren strip. Bad locks on casino doors. . Bellagio fountain now just water. Show girls out of a job. It's heartbreaking. I had so manyoals and plans. And exciting things I was looking forward to, and then it all just up and vanished. Reporter: As America prepares to reopen these bastions of gambling are preparing for the ground swell of pent-up partying that may never come. What kind of capacity do you see when you reopen? We're not sure. A lot of it's going to be dictated by medical professionals and psychology and how comfortable they'll feel going out in public. Reporter: But casinos are preparing all the same. Sanitized gaming will be the new normal. Purell stations and wipes at every corner. That's like gold right now. Reporter: Do you have an armed guard with that purell? On any given day, you'll see 15,000 people coming through on top of our 5,000 employees. Reporter: With all those people comes lots of touching, touching chips, cash, drinks, dice, a social distancing nightmare that makes reopening a unique and risky challenge. These are the turned-on slot machines. This is an example of what life will be post covid where we'll still be enforcing social distancing. Every other slot machine on with chairs taken away. Reporter: Does it worry you that some of your client might end up spreading covid unknowingly? 100%. That's why we're really enforcing social distancing. That's why some of the high-contact areas like bingo, the buffet, we're not going to be opening those in the first round. Reporter: Even getting through the doors will be a gamble. With security shutting down most entrances, a new digital gate Your body temperature is normal. Reporter: 97 degrees. I'm cold blood man. Reporter: And for those looking for a rush of a good run this is the new normal, black jack through a plexiglass sneeze guard. It will be three people playing, the max that will be allowed to play on a blackjack table at this time. . Reporter: Brian Hayes runs gaming operations here. How do you keep cards clean? Given what's going on today we'll be swapping out cards much more frequently. Reporter: But in this world of temptation of poker and prop bets, why are we even opening non-essential entertainment. There may be some watching this saying gambling's a vice. Maybe we shouldn't have them reopen. We're so much more than gaming. We also have 2,200 hotel rooms. Entertainment venues. Reporter: While it may seem like rolling the dice, the people at foxwoods are convinced their slot machines will be cling and clanging once again. Do you worry about your survival? We're going to survive this, it's just how and when. And what it's going to look like. But we're definitely going to come out the other side much stronger than we were going in.

