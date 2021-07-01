Transcript for Law enforcement experts break down response to Capitol Hill insurrection: Part 3

The U.S. Capitol today descending into chaos as a mob of pro-trump supporters stormed in. This breach in security sparking serious questions. How did this happen? Earlier I spoke with ABC news chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Pierre, we knew that there could be trouble today, law enforcement knew that, there was Intel about that. Why was law enforcement so unprepared? The bottom line is that there was concern that there could be violence, and the fact that those protesters, rioters, were so easily able to breach those initial barriers outside of the capitol, then use chemical irritants, then make their way to the capitol building and force their way in. Usually they have so many law enforcement officials available and visible that people know not to try anything. That didn't happen today, and there will be lots of investigations going forward to see why this happened. How were they able to finally get it under control, and what happens next from a law enforcement perspective? Sheer manpower. At the end of the day we had 1,200 or -- 1,200 D.C., national Guard sent to the scene, hundreds of federal law enforcement officials sent to the scene. So they simply built up the numbers, got control of the building, and then proceeded to move around the capitol to force the people out. Thank you, Pierre. To further break down this question about security, I'm joined by Brad Garrett, former FBI agent, ABC news contributor, and Jonathan greenblad, CEO of anti-defamation league. Police knew the president's staunchest supporters would be demonstrating, yet the capitol was overtaken. What went wrong, why did law enforcement seem so off guard? Completely off guard in developing some sort of outward perimeter with force. In other words, National Guard or a tremendous number of uniformed officers to never allow the protesters to actually get physically to the capitol. I would say the ellipse should have been the furthest and that's really where the problem started. They had the Intel. Why they weren't there remains Jonathan, at this point what can you tell us about the groups of protesters who were there? Do you consider them domestic terrorists, if so, why? This was a dark day for democracy. Our country has with stood all kinds of challenges but never seen domestic terror perpetrated in the capital of our country. It was a who's who of right-wing extremists, from members of the proud boys to the oath keepers, other armed militia groups, the groiper nation, a bookend from charlottesville to capitol hill where you had white supremacists out in the open shattering norms and really desecrating some of the most important symbols of our country. Some are questioning the speed at which law enforcement officials responded to the security breach. ABC news is reporting the president's advisers urged him to call the National Guard right away, but he refused. What do you make of that? I make of that that he didn't want the presence of the military when people are going to the capitol to support him. In other words, he wanted it to be open for them to literally 2 to the capitol, not thinking about security or anything else. And let's face it, the capitol police had to deal with a security physically of congress members, and I think that's why you saw them retreat to deal with that. The last question to you, president trump leaves office in just a couple of weeks. Do you worry these hate groups are now emboldened more than ever? These rate groups have been emboldened since the day president trump took office and spoke about American carnage in front of the capitol. And we know that it's likely to get worse, not better. Tonight there was an attack on governor inslee's home in the state of Washington. This itself followed the attempt to overtake the Michigan state capitol in Lansing. Attempted plots to kidnap the governor of Michigan, the governor of Virginia. Look, we should recognize that right-wing extremism didn't start with trump, but he has amplified and expanded the issue dramatically. It's going to take the Biden administration to work incredibly hard to tackle this issue and finally wrestle it to the ground. Gentlemen, as you've both said, a dark day for America. Thank you both. Coming up, how we got here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.