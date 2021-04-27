Leader of Oath Keepers militia group arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot

In an unsealed indictment, Steward Rhodes, along with 10 other alleged members of the group, were arrested on charges including seditious conspiracy involving the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live