Transcript for What led to the looting chaos in Chicago?

There's no police officers. They're looting a store on wabash north of Washington. What is your emergency? I need more people. Reporter: A stunning scene in one of the country's most expensive stretches of high-end shopping and retail. Going in for jewels right now. Reporter: Last night hundreds of stores ransacked as looters overwhelmed police and destroyed property along Chicago's upscale magnificent mile. I heard glass being shattered at Walgreens, 7-eleven. Cops in the area. In the downtown and surrounding communities was abject criminal behavior pure and simple. Reporter: The looting, police say, stemming from a police-involved shooting Sunday, authorities say a 20-year-old suspect who allegedly fired at police was shot and injured in the Inglewood neighborhood of Chicago's south side. After this shooting, a crowd gathered on the south side following the police action. Tempers flared. They don't do nothing but hold us down. Reporter: Residents and activists, with megaphones in hand, live streaming these videos to social media of a standoff with police following the shooting. False information about that shooting, investigators say, spreading on social media fueling the melee. DPD became aware of several social media posts encouraging looting downtown. Reporter: Hundreds of Chicago police officers were dispatched downtown as the first incident unfolded after midnight. People were everywhere. Vehicles were going down the wrong way, down a one-way street. Reporter: The incident coming after a difficult summer in Chicago from shutdowns due to covid-19. To peaceful mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. And a year after fatal shootings were down, deadly gun violence in July more than doubling in the city since the same time last year. Police and citizens are on edge, making yesterday's looting all the more painful. This was an assault on our city. Stores that were targeted were more than just large chain they were all small businesses. This is the third time we've boarded up since may. They didn't get inside the store here today. They just bust the window out. That's all I got today, which thank god that's all they did here. Reporter: Communities left picking up the pieces once again. Our thanks to Alex. Earlier today I spoke to Dr. Amina Matthews, a community organizer, antiviolence activist who grew up on the south side of Chicago and found herself at the stand-off with police at the unrest Sunday night. Dr. Matthews, thank you so much for joining us. What's the feeling on the ground now in the community tonight since time has passed? You know, time is passed as far as the hours of the day, but there hasn't been change, so time really hasn't passed. We're still stuck in that pain. We're still stuck in the devastation because of the policing, of the lack of security, lack of trust from the police officers. And, yes, the looting -- the looting happened, and I'm not minimizing that, and I'm just so grateful that it wasn't any lives that was lost. Certainly the frustration in Chicago goes back decades. But like in much of America in this moment, it's been a challenging summer for the people of Chicago, facing a global pandemic, protests in the wake of George Floyd, and now an uptick in gun violence. Where do you go from here? How do people -- how are people expected to manage that level of stress? We're living the state of emergency here in Chicago. So it's just -- we must make wise decisions. Tonight we're on a curfew, and, you know, hopefully that will kind of hold back the action of the pain. But, you know what, the bottom line is that we must secure our community and provide mental health services. We must make sure -- we're in a pandemic, in a powerless state of being from masks and social distancing. But to care and raise our community up and save our youth, our next generation, they feel that it's at a breaking point that they're not being heard. It's not right that looting. It's not right -- it's not right for the police to shoot and kill a black man over and over again. I know you're a proud daughter from the south side of Chicago, an activist, a woman of how do you rally all that you are and all that you believe to impact the community? My faith plays a big part to help me stay sane out here. I want to leave the place better than I found it. I challenge anyone that is in the sound of my voice, I need my families, my young men, my young women in Chicago, that if you can hear my voice, please, this is not the way to stop any problems, to loot, to shoot. What we're going to do is we're going to come together. My 18-year-olds and more to vote. Let's come out and fight. Dr. Matthews, thank you so very much for your witness, your courage, your grace. Godspeed to you and to your family and to your beloved city of Chicago. Thank you very much. Thank you for you guy's time. Thank you guys. Up next, after that blast in

