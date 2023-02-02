A life cut short, remembering Tyre Nichols as he is laid to rest

Tyre Nichols' family, friends and pillars of the Black community paid their last respects to the 29-year-old father as the investigation into his death continues.

February 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live