Transcript for Life in states with few COVID-19 cases and without orders to stay home

Reporter: Whipped by the wind, the welcome booth at this bad lands campground in south Dakota may seem like the loneliest place on the planet. Okay you need it for two nights. Reporter: Except the caretaker has company coming. It's not available on Saturday night, no. Being out here I don't see it as much as I would in Massachusetts or in a big city. Reporter: Until several weeks ago she was an accountant in Massachusetts, believes she has found out the perfect place to ride out covid. Jackson county's never had a case. We try to maintain that. Because once we get a case it could mean the closure of all of us. We are the concession of the national parks. Reporter: Over the past week, my producer and I spent time driving from Minneapolis to los Angeles, visiting parts of the country that have few our no covid cases. Places like these are in stark contrast to other parts of the country. Here almost nobody wears a mask. People still shake hands and go to indoor water parks like this one in rapid city, South Dakota. People still seem to have places to go. We encountered a surprising amount of traffic in Denver, where there are over 2,000 cases. We found so-called covid refugees flocking to places like geo's campground. This man pulled up from Baltimore. You stopped seeing the mask? You are the first I've seen with one. Reporter: Even in the vast open space, geo has been diligently spacing out campers. They're just coming here, and we're trying to keep everybody safe. Reporter: There were spacious rvs and college kids pitching is there a shelter at home order? In Duluth, yeah, an a little bit. Reporter: We then headed west to mt. Rushmore. Where we found the Carl family from Iowa, who had the presidents mostly to themselves. It's open. I don't feel bad about using it. People didn't want to be around other people don't go to public places. Reporter: They are not overly concerned about the virus. You still shake hands? I dropped a car off the other day, the guy stuck his hand out. I was almost happy seeing somebody do it. Reporter: The black hills giving way to wide open plains. Wyoming. Reporter: South Dakota and Wyoming are just two states without statewide shelter at home orders. We stopped in tiny hartville, Wyoming, the oldest incorporated town in the state. I love your hat! It's marvelous. Reporter: A place where everyone knows each other. Tasha runs the post office here. It needs to stop. Reporter: What -- We need to go back to, if you're sick, stay home, other than that, open everything back up. These small businesses are I, I think it's time. We have no cases in Platt Reporter: Across the street at the miners and stockman's steakhouse, Scott and Kristine harman felt the same. We're going to die of covid? Or the business dies. Reporter: The county seat is wheatland, Wyoming. Population of 9,000. Zero positive Casis. That's one reason the ems director says he has to treat everyone like they have the plague. His name is Terry Stevenson. You guys are from out of state so we're going to treat you like you have the plague. Reporter: Out here they rely on their common sense. The governor did not give a stay-at-home order. You know when it's raining, nobody should have to tell you to put on a rain coat. So we've got a disease going around. Nobody should tell you you have to stay home. Reporter: There are zero cases in Platt county right now. But eventually, he believes covid will come here too. Dan brekt owns the wandering hermit bookshop. Business hasn't been hit that hard. We've done pretty well. People who don't have anything to do read books or they want to get a jigsaw puzzle or a board game. Reporter: But he worries about the rest of the town. Ned resh is the CEO of the hospital, one of the friendly folks who innocently reached out to shake my hand. He says they've been locked and loaded for weeks but no covid patients yet. A lot of elective surgeries and things we would typically do we're not doing to make sure we stay safe. Reporter: Rural hospitals across the country bracing for the same. The earlier they are in the covid curve the longer they have revenue treatments and the more likely they are to face economic collapse. But from bad lands, everyone agrees no one will see normal anytime soon. You would think you would be able to shake a hand of someone you don't know very well a hug. Not for a couple years I I really don't. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Matt Gutman. And next, the wicked display

