This London bus tour offers royal wedding sightseeing with tea service

The Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea Bus Tour, a partnership between Debrett's and Brigit's Bakery, offers riders a 1.5-hour guided tour with a formal afternoon tea service.
1:24 | 05/22/18

