Transcript for Lou Pearlman’s empire crumbles after enormous Ponzi scheme uncovered: Part 2

Reporter: It's 1998, and mtv's total request live is the hottest show on TV. One of the teen boy bands would come in, it was like double pandemonium. Reporter: Lou Pearlman, the creator of backstreet boys and 'N sync was clued in to what this new audience wanted. He believed you had to have five members and a guy for every girl. They'd find something in Nick. They'd find something different in Kevin. 'N sync was in some ways more relatable than backstreet boys. Our clothes were just horrible. They were always oversized. No one really care. There was never a stylist, no, here's a rack, we're putting new this, that's it. Reporter: Even Pearlman became a celebrity. He would be at their shows and be like big papa, it's Lou! He wanted to be a star. Reporter: The band started to wonder why they hadn't ever seen a paycheck. We were getting our $35 perdiem. I was no the biggest band in the world and selling millions of records, and someone's make millions and millions, but I can't even afford my apartmentna Orlando. Reporter: Lance bass thought a celebratory dinner would be what he'd been waiting for. We had these envelopes sitting in front of us, and I knew my life was going to change. A million dollars would have been oh, my gosh. That's what I thought we deserved. Then we opened up the check, and it was $10,000. We went back to the hotel room, and that's when it hit me. I was so disappointed, and I ripped up the check. Quit playing games with my heart Reporter: Backstreet boys were the first to take Pearlman to court. He said we are getting mistreated, and there's something wrong. Backstreet's out there bringing in millions and millions of dollars, and then they find out Lou has taken $10 million for himself and left $300,000 for them to split amongst themselves. They said they began to feel like indentured servants. When Brian Littrell filed a lawsuit, Lou felt I'm not in the wrong, I spent $3 million, they haven't paid me back. The backstreet boys hadn't worked, I would have eaten the buck. That was a lot of money I put up. When we wanted to renegotiate, it was a hard no. That's when Lou changed from jolly Lou to here's business Lou. Reporter: The man they all looked up to as a father figure was ripping them off. How much was Lou Pearlman taking overall from what 'N sync was making? I still don't know the answer to that question. Do you know that it's more than 20%? I know it is more than 65%. Lou sued us for our name. He was the sixth member of the group, and he owned the name 'N that's why we ended up in court. Reporter: They reached an agreement, both bands ousting him as manager, but he walked away with settlements that continued to provide an income. When 'N sync breaks their contract, they celebrate with their album "No strings attached." It had 1000% to do with Lou. We were in a cab in London, talking about the next record, and I said, you know, there's no strings attached anymore, and jc goes, I'm going to write a song about that. Reporter: Pearlman wanted to stay in the game, so he tried to recreate the boy band magic again, this time with make being the band which first aired on ABC. It went from how the members were selected to eventually them signing their record contract and releasing records. That's how he creates the band out sound. The first thing I thought of when I saw making the band was happening, I felt sorry for the band, Basta point, I knew who Pearlman was. Reporter: While pearl man's boy band empire was faltering, his other business dealings would prove to be his undoing. Transcontinental had a component that allowed regular people to invest with him. Right away we trusted him. They had pamphlets showing us fdic approved. Reporter: But the savings plan he sold to investors like Jean was a lie. I said Lou, I want to get some money out of my account. He says I can't get that to you right now. Then the following month there was no check again, that's how it started crumbling. Reporter: The St. Petersburg times exposing the fraud. Prosecutors in Florida start to investigate and determine that he was likely involved in an estimated $400 million investment and bank fraud scheme. About eight days after I opened up our investigation, Lou Pearlman fled the country. I didn't really understand the whole Lou Pearlman empire until he was on the run, basically. I just couldn't believe it. You know, I was like, really? Reporte investigators looked for evidence at his home and his transcontinental offices. Transcon was a con, all the way through. Transcon airlines had no airplanes, had no employee, had no revenues, no contracts with airlines. Reporter: Now a film maker, Lance bass produced a documentary, the boy band con, which revealed that a marketing photograph of a plane from Pearlman's airline was really just model planes from a childhood friend. Time and time again we are finding there wasn't any kernel of truth to anything to whatsoever. And it got easier for us to think and assume everything is fraudulent. Reporter: The problem, authorities didn't know where Pearlman was until a tourist spotted him in Bali. He was found and taken to Guam where he's arrested and brought back T states to face charges. He pled guilty conspiracy to commit bank fraud, money laundering, bankruptcy fraud and ordered to pay $300 million in restitution and to pay a $200 million forfeiture judgment. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Reporter: He died in prison of heart failure in 2016. He was 62. I was so confused on exactly how to feel. I'm like, how could you die right now when like we don't have this closure. You need to apologize. Lou Pearlman stole from so many innocent people, ruined their lives. He's got what he deserved. I doubt, you know, there would have been a band without him, but the work that was put into it, I mean, I almost died for this band. Pretty sure the other four guys would say the same thing. We are the band, not Lou. You can watch much more on ABC news.com, search 20/20. Up next, a wish that just

