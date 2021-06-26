Transcript for Loved ones search desperately for survivors in building collapse near Miami Beach

When I checked the survival list, my aunt and uncles weren't there. I checked for them inside. When I checked the hospital list, they weren't there. Where could they be? Reporter: Batina was hoping to pay a surprise visit to her aunt and uncle. Instead of a happy reunion, tragedy when she learned the apartment where they lived collapsed. The driver dropped me off, and when I passed by through the location of their apartment, I screamed and cried. Reporter: They had lived in their 10th floor apartment in Miami beach for nearly two decades. She painted. She she drew. She was a photographer. It's unbelievable. She's my renaissance woman. She really was. Reporter: With no new survivors being pulled out of the rubble, patina is expecting the worst. I know this is so painful, but when you think of her possibly still being under there? Oh, my god -- Reporter: What goes through your mind? It -- it -- we don't want her to hurt and be in pain. At the same time, if they're alive and they really want to be alive and they're fighting for their life, I hope god lets them live. Reporter: What is your message to other families who are in your same position waiting to hear from loved ones that live in that building? It's like a cliche, but please, love your mother. Hug your mother. I kiss my mom a lot every day. And she loves it. Like, she could go kiss your father, kiss your mother. You never know if it's going to be the last time you're going to hug and kiss them. Really. You never know. The family is just two of the estimated 159 people missing after this 136 unit building came crashing down in seconds at 1:30 A.M. On Thursday while many of the residents inside for sleeping. This building is gone. The whole backside of it . Everything to the beach. It collapsed. Inside the building, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, 12 stories. Reporter: Walls ripped away. Images frozen in time. Bunk beds where moments before residents were sleeping. Concrete chunks dangling wires and fires further complicating rescue efforts. Four people have been confirmed to have died including Stacey fang, the mother of this 15-year-old boy, Jonah, firefighters pulled from the rubble hours after it collapsed. Nicholas was nearby when he spotted Jonah in the rubble. He stayed with him until rescuers arrived. He was just like don't leave me. Don't leave me. So I just made sure that he could hear my voice and know that somebody is there. I'm trying to get help. We're going to get you out of there. Reporter: Today the teenager who plays junior varsity baseball for his high school is recovering. But as days go by, the situation turning dire for dozens of families. Many of them still waiting for any news about their loved ones. The faces of those missing coming into focus. Elon, 21-year-old student at the university of Chicago. His parents remembering him tonight. Loved sports. He was my protector in every sense. Just all around good kid. Reporter: 45-year-old Edward Gonzalez still unaccounted for. His wife and daughter fortunately in stable condition. Semi and Betty lived in unit 910. Their daughter Michelle telling us she's hoping they are together. Simon Siegel, a structural engineer born in Cuba. His family sharing he loved to travel and having movie nights with family. He truly loved life, they said. Lewis, his grandmother saying my grandson is my everything. First responders have been carefully combing through the wreckage, searchers forming a human chain. Removing debris by hand using sonar, dogs. You can see the activity. These first responders are going in through tunnels. They're working from the top. They're working from the bottom. It has to be done very, very carefully. Reporter: Teams of 10 to 12 rescuers entering the rubble, working in 15 minute shifts until they grow tired from lifting the heavy debris. The search and rescue effort hindered this morning by pouring rain and heavy wind. The whole structure so unstable locks around the tower have been closed. The crews have been to disasters before to ground zero in new York. To Haiti and they are not giving up hope. Everybody is running in one direction. They're running into the problem. And trust me, they're putting their lives in peril. Reporter: Tonight so many questions about how a tragedy on this scale could have happened. Champlain towers south built in 1918 in surfside just six miles north of Miami. 12 stories with 136 units. It housed a mix of year-around residents, snow birds and part-time renters. For decades, it stood against hurricane force winds. Authorities searching for clues as to why part of the building came crashing down. Considering every possibility. Further investigation will be critical to understand what was at the root of this. Reporter: One man telling CNN his mother said she'd heard creaking noises just a day before the collapse. She just told me she had woken up around 3:00, 4:00 in the morning and heard creaking noises, just like sort of creaking noises. They were loud enough to wake her up, but that was it. Reporter: She's now among the missing. The building had recently begun the 40-year structural recertification process. Work started on the roofer. A surfside commissioner saying the towers had been scrutinized in recent years and construction of a nearby building led to issues with the Champlain towers' garage. My understanding, there were some cracks from that project. Minor cracks, but they were just patched up. Nothing based on my understanding, to the magnitude that would indicate there's a structural problem that could result in something so catastrophic. Reporter: In 2015 a tenant sued the association claiming water damage from cracks in her walls. The two sides reached a settlement. And a 2020 Florida international study found in the 90s the land beneath the towers sank at a faster rate than in neighboring towns. The author telling ABC news it was flagged as a building that moved compared to most of the others that were stable. Tonight, in the face of unimaginable devastation, the painstaking work continues to find the missing. They do not stop. They work around the clock in the rain and the lightning, and small fires have taken place. They haven't stopped searching and they'll continue to do so. Our thanks so Stephanie. So many families hoping now for a miracle. Earlier I speak to Rachel Spiegel who's mother Judi is still missing. Rachel, you're in all our hearts tonight. Tell us first some things about your mom. My mom is the best person in the world. She is the most loving grandma. I'm in my kid's play room right now. You can see the Barbie airplane, the TV, the closet full of stuff. I'm looking at the books, and it's like breaking my heart, because I know the books, the forefront are the ones that my mom either bought or the ones that my mom reads to my kids. I know it. Like, gabby's doll house from Netflix. Like, it's a coloring book. I know all the pink-a-licious. I kids love that. They love when my mom reads that. Tell us about the last text you had with her. The night of Wednesday was -- I mean, it will remain in my heart forever regardless of the outcome. She said I love you and said oh, my god, I just remembered scarlet wanted this dress, and it's a Disney dress. It's at target. It's a belle, like, sequin rose dress, and she bought the dress. It's in the mail, yay, I got it. She said I love you. She said I know you've been under a lot of stress. I love you so much. Have a great night. I'll talk to you tomorrow. What have you been able to tell scarlet so far? I know she offered to go find grandma because she knows her hiding places. My rabbi came to my house tonight and together we talked to my daughter. We told her there was an accident in the building, and that my mom was missing, and she said well, mom, maybe she's hiding. I bet she's in our really good hiding spot and you just haven't found her yet, and I said we're not giving up. We're going to keep looking for - her. We're going to find her. She did -- the rabbi said, you know, we have -- your mom has talked to so many people. The news even knows about your mom. Everybody knows about grandma, and everybody is looking for grandma. We'd better find her. We need to find her. Rachel, thank you so much for joining us, and honestly, the whole world is praying for your mom and we're all looking for her. Thank you. Be well. Thank you. And as families like Rachel's await word tonight, one family's incredible story of survival, next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.