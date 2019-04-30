Transcript for Two former Manson followers discuss how cult family, 1969 murders changed their lives

He was a con. So he was very good at becoming what people needed. Reporter: Charles Manson. His name synonymous with terror and violence. He robbed us from our parents. And he gave us back to ourselves. Reporter: In 1969, the whole world came to know about the Manson family after a series of grisly murders committed by disciples of the notorious cult. I feel very honored to have met him. And I know how that sounds to people who think he's the epitome of evil. Reporter: One of the most shocking evils, the night he directed his followers to target a Beverly hills home. Inside they murdered five people, including 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate, who was nearly nine months' pregnant. The stories that have come out about his ordering people to do things -- never ordered me. Reporter: Now a new documentary on ABC takes us inside the lives of the so-called Manson girls. In the words of two women with very different memories of Manson. Charlie was misunderstood. My name is Lynnette Fromme. Was I in love with Charlie? Yeah. Oh, yeah. I still am. Still am. I don't think you fall out of You know, I was abused. You know, I was neglected. I was abandoned. When Bobby Kennedy was assassinated in '68, I think it really changed the tenor of the '60s from a moment of hope and trying to change in a positive way to a darkness. A lot of people were so disillusioned, they dropped out and moved to communes. Reporter: The Manson family lived on one of those southern California communes. One day the couple that I had been living with said, hey, we want you to meet this groovy guy. Charlie gets up out of the circle, he'd been in the circle playing the guitar. He gives me a big hug. Oh, we're so happy to see you. I just felt, ah, someplace I belong, someplace somebody wants me. There was plenty of interaction, there was plenty of lovemaking, there was plenty of dancing. We were always taking care of each other. Reporter: Diane lake, who was 14 when she joined, says Manson exploited the women to further his personal ambition. Charlie really was pimping us out. But it was in the name of, oh, freeing our sexual inhibition. There was definitely a turn for darker and frenetic energy. Lots of new people. Tex was kind of a drug dealer. Reporter: Manson's ambitions turned increasingly violent, believing a race war was coming and that the beatles were sending him secret directives. Charlie was all over this white album. And "Helter skelter." He played it backwards, he played it forwards. He was convinced that they were sending him a message. That we as a family should go hide out until this war was over. So we were collecting dune buggies, parachutes, canvas, knives, everything that we might need to go to the desert. Tonight the city of los Angeles is uneasy. Actress Sharon Tate and her four friends were murdered here in a rented home near Bel Air. Reporter: The next night the group commits another murder, this time killing Leno and Rosemarie la Bianca. Tex came back and was furious. Where have you been? He had a newspaper in his hand. Headlines were Tate, la Bianca murders. He slapped it and said, I did this, Charlie told me to. What I remember most is they were almost proud what was they had done for Charlie. That was devastating that these people that I had loved could do this. That this -- it's not just talk. Police believe the hippie clan is responsible for a total of 11 ritualistic murders. Reporter: Several members of the Manson family are arrested, including Susan Atkins. Susan started telling her cellmate about Charlie and her participation in these murders and why and all of that. And by December, the case was breaking open and they took all of us to testify before the grand jury. I'm a 16-year-old being interrogated, threatened with the gas chamber, and they committed me to 90 days at Patton state hospital. The 90 days turned into nine months. It was a blessing. All the nurses became my moms. I got psychological counseling. I went to church. Then my arresting officer took me in as his foster child. I had like a normal life. I had babysitting jobs. They were turning me into -- as the most viable witness that they could. Squeaky Fromme wasn't involved in the murders, but she was at the courthouse every day and was very, very dedicated. Diane lake and Lynnette Fromme were not part of the murders, although Fromme would later go to jail for attempting to assassinate president Gerald Ford. I tell my story and tell my truth because I felt like enough time had gone by. I lost my husband almost five years ago now. And I was trying to find myself. I feel very strongly that it's only by the grace of god that I was protected throughout this. And I was a victim. Manson and his followers are sentenced to life in prison. They're also made into these very, very popular figures because the media was just all over this case. I didn't want my kids to find out from a newspaper, from the media. So we told them. My husband and I told our two oldest children. My son was in college. And he slept with a baseball bat under his bed for a couple of it scared him. It kind of freaked him out. My daughter, she told my husband, she said, thank you for loving mommy, daddy. And he did. You know, he really loved me unconditionally. I hope that my story will help tell a cautionary tale. You can watch "Manson girls" tomorrow night at 10/9 central right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.