Transcript for Four mayors on how they’ve led their cities through reckoning on racial inequality

bottoms of Georgia and Marovic mayor of Washington. Black mayors who run some of America's largest cities. Hows to your blackness make you uniquely positioned for such a time as this? If there's ever been a moment since I've been mayor, I'm sure my sister mayors can agree with this, this is just a time to lead with our head and our heart and a pure place of caring concern. You get true compassionate leadership. Reporter: I'm wondering if at this moment being a black woman puts you at increased scrutiny, if you feel like you're potentially going to be labeled with the angry black woman. If you have been subjected more to overt racism during this particular time. I'll start by saying we saw the president of the united States attack an American mayor, me, calling me incompetent, and I say frequently, female politicians are attacked more frequently and more wrongly than anybody else. But I think that the difference that you're seeing now is there's a critical mass of us. And we have allies. Reporter: It was D.C. Mayor Muriel bowser who had this bold message painted on 16th street leading up to the white house after peaceful protesters were forcibly removed by federal authorities for a presidential photo op. What are you hoping that people are going to take away from that? The president moved the United States army, troops from around the country to basically police fellow Americans who were peacefully protesting. We were able to push them back from our street and back onto Lafayette park. And when we reclaimed that space, we really wanted to be, it to be a space for healing, strategizing and peaceful Reporter: And mayors, I'm curious, what your initial response was when you saw this, this bold move, and if it's at all something that you might consider doing in your own cities?? I sent mayor bowser a text and I said that was a boss, blank, blank move, because I was just so inspired by the boldness of it personally, just as a fellow mayor, because I could witness the frustration that she was having. And to be able to take that power back in such a symbolic way I thought was extremely important. Yeah, I wholeheartedly agree. It was a bold move. It has caught attention, and I will tell you symbols do matter. Reporter: Black women have been the most reliable voting block since black women got the right to vote. Black women make up 1% of the senate, why do you think black women are so underrepresented in these leadership roles? It's certainly incumbent upon us as African-American women to bring others to the forefront. There are so many times that women feel that they don't have either the finances, the qualifications, the bandwidth and sometimes it just takes another sister encouraging them on the journey towards leadership and being involved in public service. Black women who are elected are taking the national stage. And so black women are seeing black women. They have to see us doing it to know that's possible. I know having a black mayor elected by the city before me was encouraging. So often we are the last ones to see the power within ourselves. So we call it just doing what we but we don't always even know that the name of that is leadership. Reporter: What about the protesters' calls to defund the police. Is that really misunderstood? What's your response to the I certainly would be in the camp of examining how we reform the police and make sure that our departments are serving the needs of our communities. I don't have a plan to defund the police. I think we need the police. I think if you talk to black and white citizens in my city and in my parish, they would say we need our police, because we want to have a safe community. My nephew was murdered a few years ago. We called upon the police to solve a murder, and ultimately, the arrest of the young men who killed him led to their conviction, and they're now sitting in prison. So our police officers should play an important part in our communities as a partnership. I think we need police. I get the reform. We have to do reform. And that's what I think we should be committed to, and then again, just looking at public safety overall. Reporter: Curious to get your take right now, the state of this country, this moment in time. If you feel and agree with those many women who created the campaign that vice president Biden must pick a black female as his running mate. I think it would be a good choice for him to do that. And there are certainly many qualified women who can step up to the plate and do the job. . Reporter: Some of them might be on this call right now. I was going to say, some of them very well may be on this call right now. Lindsey, you took the words out of my mouth. You're absolutely right. Present person excluded. But you are exactly right. We deserve not only a seat at the table but to be in leadership. Reporter: Mayors, ladies, sisters, I thank you so much for your time. We really appreciate you talking to us. Thank you for having us. Thank you for having us. Good to hear all your voices.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.