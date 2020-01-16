-
Now Playing: Homeless moms evicted from vacant house
-
Now Playing: Meet Mango, the unofficial mayor of Los Angeles’ Skid Row
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles Fire on the front lines of homeless crisis on Skid Row
-
Now Playing: Color and controversy abound in art of creative dog grooming
-
Now Playing: US families hit with huge surprise medical bills: What can be done
-
Now Playing: Creative dog groomer defends art: ‘It boosts the confidence of a dog’
-
Now Playing: Suzanne Somers on her unconventional approach to aging: ‘I honestly love my age’
-
Now Playing: St. Louis prosecutor on why she filed a complaint against city, police union
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer shares 2nd child fertility issues, something many families struggle with
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth announces 'period of transition' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: Pamela Smart remembers husband’s murder investigation: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Pamela Smart maintains her innocence 30 years after her teen lover killed husband
-
Now Playing: Iran invites US to join passenger jet crash probe
-
Now Playing: 'Just Mercy' and the real-life story of the attorney who exonerated death row inmates
-
Now Playing: Fiancé of slain Texas mom on finding out his wife’s friend is suspected of kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan to 'step back as senior members' of British royal family
-
Now Playing: Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom arraigned on murder, kidnapping charges
-
Now Playing: Iranian Aviation Organization confirms plane crash near Tehran
-
Now Playing: Tensions between US, Iran: Where things stand now
-
Now Playing: Iran launches more than a dozen missiles at US military, coalition forces in Iraq